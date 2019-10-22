Papillion-La Vista softball team won its 15th title in school history with a 15-2 win over Elkhorn in the Class A State Championship at Smith Softball Complex in Hastings Friday.
“We’ve been in a lot of different situations and I think, we played with a lead obviously, Elkhorn kept battling. That’s a sign of a good team,” Papillion-La Vista head coach Todd Petersen said. “We’re really confident in our defense behind Jordy and our offense is amazing. They have a calming about them where they say, ‘Rely on a teammate’ and it’s pretty easy to do that when you have a team like this.”
The Monarchs finished the season with a 36-0 record. It’s the first time Papio has went undefeated since moving to Class A.
“It’s hard to find something you can do that hasn’t been done. It was kinda cool that way, but we never really talked about that,” Petersen said. “There’s pressure with that, but, I think, we just kinda dealt with it.”
The Monarchs opened the game with two outs before Jordyn Bahl doubled and was thrown out trying to go for a triple to end the top of the first.
Bahl walked the leadoff runner to start the bottom of the first before striking out the next three batters to end the inning.
Brooke Dumont singled and then stole second base to start the second inning for the Monarchs before Kaylee Wagner singled down the first-base line to score a run.
In the next at bat, Jenna Hoelscher reached on an error on a SAC bunt attempt to put runners on first and second. After recording an out, Haley Wilwerding singled up the middle to load the bases.
Elkhorn recorded the second out and then Mia Jarecki singled and Maggie Vasa was hit by pitch for a 3-0 lead. Bahl grounded out to end the top half of the second inning.
Bahl manufactured three ground outs in the bottom of the inning to head to the third inning.
For the second time Dumont reached base to start a inning. This time, the junior walked after a 15-pitch battle and then stole second base. Wagner followed the next at bat with a two-run homer to lead 5-0.
Bahl worked around a walk to strikeout three of the four batters to end the third inning.
With two outs in the fourth, Vasa singled and then Bahl doubled to the gap to score a run for the Monarchs. Dumont followed the next at bat with a shallow single to lead 7-0.
The Monarchs threatened in the top of the fifth inning with two runners on with one out, but a strikeout and fly out ended the inning.
For the first time this tournament, Bahl allowed a hit. A leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth and a single, two batters later, put runners on first and second with one out. After a walk to load the bases, a single scored two runs for Elkhorn.
Bahl got a ground out and strikeout to end the inning with a 7-2 lead.
The Monarchs put the game to its end in the sixth inning. Vasa led off with a double and then Bahl clubbed a two-run homer for a 9-2 lead. Bahl’s homer was caught for a second and then dropped over the fence for the round tripper.
After allowing two runs in the bottom of the fifth, for her first runs allowed in the tournament, Bahl said she wasn’t trying to get those two runs back to start the sixth.
“I wasn’t really that worried about it,” Bahl said. “Shoot the girl caught the ball so I was pretty lucky, you could say.”
Later, with two outs in the inning, Hoelscher singled and then Kate Voisin walked before Wilwerding reached second base on an error to score Hoelscher and advance Voisin to third base.
Abigail Wolfe singled, in the next at bat, to score both runs and then Jarecki singled that led to a Vasa three-run homer for a 15-2 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, the first two of three batters reached base before Bahl got a strikeout and then Dumont picked off a base runner after a pitch at second base to win the state championship.
Bahl earned the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts while adding three hits and three RBI, including a homer, at the plate.
“She’s just amazing. I don’t know how you can find another player that’s been this good. At least, not in recent times,” Petersen said. “No disrespect to Peaches James or any other girls like that, but, I think, she’s in that class without a doubt.”
It was an unbelievable weekend for Bahl. Although, she threw out the first pitch in the opening ceremonies to a Millard West catcher and the ball sailed over the catcher’s head to the backstop.
Jokingly, it was Bahl’s wildest pitch of the weekend.
“I threw it too early and it went over the catchers head. Just a little too high,” Bahl said with a laugh.
In total, the junior threw three no hitters in state and hit four homers. It’s a moment that comes full circle for Bahl after the Monarchs lost back-to-back games in the state championship in 2018.
“Putting the three no hitters aside, those were great team wins,” Bahl said. “It’s a moment the whole entire team has been waiting for since a year ago. This whole tournament, I think, was a statement for us.”
Vasa tallied four RBI and Wagner added three. Of the 15 runs scored, 11 runs came with two outs for the Monarchs in the championship game.
“We had a lot of different girls step up this tournament at different when we needed them and put us in a great position,” Petersen said.