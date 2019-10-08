In the District A-4 Tournament, Papillion-La Vista finished second with 368 strokes to qualify for the 2019 Girls Golf State Tournament at Norfolk Country Club.
Individually, Papio's Sydney Taake notched fourth place with 83 strokes and Eleanor Speece finished sixth with 88 strokes. Caitlin Wilson, Brooklyn Wrice and Delaney Richardson also qualified for the Monarchs.
Gross Catholic finished fifth place with 416 strokes while Platteview notched seventh place with 455 strokes in the District B-1 Tournament at River Wilds Monday.
Sarah Wilson placed seventh with 91 strokes and Bridget Nothelfer finished ninth with 96 strokes overall to qualify individually for the Cougars at the state tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
In the District A-1 Tournament at Awarii Dunes Monday, Papillion-La Vista South finished fifth with 447 strokes and Omaha Bryan placed eighth with 712 strokes.
Kaelyn Panko heads to state at Norfolk Country Club as a 2019 Class A individual differential qualifier for the Titans.
Gretna, Bellevue West and Bellevue East competed in the District A-2 at Lake Maloney Golf Course Monday. The Dragons finished fifth with 408 strokes while Bellevue East and Bellevue West notched sixth and seventh, respectively.
Gretna's Samantha Randels heads to state as a Class A individual differential qualifier.
Ralston/Mercy placed fourth with 391 strokes in the District A-3 Tournament at Holmes Golf Course Monday.