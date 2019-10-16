The Papillion-La Vista softball team is heading back to the state championships for the 27th-consecutive season.
The Monarchs beat Bellevue East twice on Saturday to advance to Hastings today. The No. 1 seed Monarchs face No. 8 seed Millard West at 2 p.m. at Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
“We kind’ve knew we were in by the wild-card standings if we didn’t win the district. But for our program to make it for the 27th-straight year, I think is pretty amazing,” Papillion-La Vista head coach Todd Petersen said. “We’re pretty excited.”
Papio finished the season with a 25-0 record.
“We’ve had a few ups and downs, but I think it’s hard for people to see. Sometimes the score doesn’t indicate always if you’re playing well. Though right now, we’re playing about as well as we can play,” Petersen said. “I think that’s a good thing to carry that momentum because we’re going to have some difficult games this week. I think we’ve done everything we can to prepare for that.”
Bellevue East season ends with a 17-16 records, advancing to the district final for the second time in program history.
Papio, who hosted the District A-1 bracket at La Vista City Park, opened the tournament with a 12-0 shutout victory over No. 5 seed South Sioux City.
Rain pushed the rest of the tournament from Thursday to Saturday. On Saturday, the Monarchs and Chieftains squared off in the semifinals.
The No. 1 seeded Monarchs opened the game with a pair of runs on errors in the bottom of the first. Mia Jarecki and courtesy runner Sydney Kotz scored on past balls for the Monarchs to lead 2-0.
In the bottom of the third inning, Kaylee Wagner hit a SAC fly to score Kotz for a 3-0 lead before Kate Voisin doubled to center field to score Maddie Delos Reyes.
Jarecki hit a solo shot over the left field fence in the bottom of the fourth for a 5-0 Papio lead.
In the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs, Abbie Wolfe reached on an error that scored Reyes and then Wagner stole home to lead 7-0.
Wagner singled to left field to score Reyes in the sixth to run rule the Chieftains and advance to the championship game.
Jordyn Bahl pitched five innings allowing two hits while striking out six and walking one batter. The junior added two hits at the plate. Wagner tallied two hits and two RBI with Jarecki and Kotz stealing two bases each.
Liana McMurtry and Jillian Mengel each notched a hit for the Chieftains.
Bellevue East beat Millard North in the ensuing game to reach the championship against Papio.
The Monarchs used the same recipe as their earlier game to defeated the Chieftains 9-0 and clinch a spot at the Class A State Tournament.
Again, the Monarchs used the first inning to tack runs on the board. To leadoff the bottom of the first, Jarecki hit her second solo homer of the day for a 1-0 lead. Four batters later, Kotz scored on a wild pitch and then Jenna Hoelscher singled to right field to score Wagner for a 3-0 lead.
In Jarecki’s next AB, the junior singled to score courtesy runner Eden Ford before Bahl homered in the next at bat to lead 7-0 in the bottom of the second.
Sophia Hurt hit a solo homer in the fourth inning to extend the Monarch lead to 8-0 and then Wagner doubled to score Reyes, four batters later.
Bahl struck out the side in the top of the fifth inning to run rule the Chieftains.
“Bellevue East played us tough earlier in the season, so I thought it was important to go up early and set the tone,” Petersen said.
Jarecki tallied two hits, two runs scored, and two RBI while Hoelscher added two hits and Brooke Dumont doubled. Bahl pitched five innings allowing two hits and striking out 10 batters.
In all-three district games, the Monarchs scored in the first inning and shut their opponent out by outscoring opponents 29-0 in those three games. Papio has also shut out its last seven of nine opponents.
“If (Bahl’s) pitching like that then we don’t need to play a ton of defensive plays. If we just make the routine plays we will be fine,” Petersen said. “We have an incredible defense, but you don’t always get to see it.”
Other District A-1 results:
Bellevue East 12, Millard North 9 — The Chieftains rallied from down 7-1 in the fifth to outscore the Mustangs 11-2 in the last-three innings. McMurtry and Sami Reding tallied three hits, two runs and two RBI each while Mengel, Olivia Holtz and Vanessa Hineman added two hits each. Reese Floro added two RBI, including a homer to reach the championship game.
Bellevue East 7, Millard North 0 - Floro finished with a home run, three hits and four RBI. Reding finished with three hits and an RBI. McMurtry and Katie Cunningham each recorded an RBI as well for the Chieftains. Cunningham threw a complete game shutout while striking out nine.
Papillion-La Vista 12, South Sioux City 0 — Wagner finished with a home run and two RBI for the Monarchs. Claira Lieber recorded three RBI while Dumont and Hoelscher each recorded two RBI. Bailee Lampman pitched a no hitter while striking out seven of the nine batters faced for Papio.