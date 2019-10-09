Gretna placed fifth in the Lincoln Northeast Invite Friday and Saturday. The Dragons, who are ranked seventh in Class A, finished 4-2 through both days for a 19-8 record on the season.
Gretna 2, Fremont 0 - The Dragons earned the swept with set wins of 25-16 and 25-15. Skylar McCune finished with seven kills and 20 digs while Avery Mackling recorded three ace serves and 10 digs and Lauren Anderson added 23 assists.
Gretna 2, Kearney 0 - Gretna swept Kearney with set wins of 25-20 and 25-17. McCune and Lydia Yost combined for 19 kills while Anderson tallied 28 assists and Kenedy Schaecher compiled 12 digs.
Pius X 2, Gretna 1 - The Dragons won the opening set 25-19 before losing the next two 25-22 and 25-23 for their first loss in the invite to the third-ranked Class A team. McCune tallied 13 kills and 10 digs while Schaecher recorded 13 digs and Anderson added 31 assists.
Elkhorn South 2, Gretna 1 - The Dragons won the first set 25-23 and then lost the next two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-21 against the second-ranked Class A team. Yost recorded 13 kills and 12 digs while Brooklyn Schuler blocked five kill attempts.
Gretna 2, Norfolk 0 - Gretna won both sets 25-18 for the sweep to enter the fifth-place match. McCune recorded three ace serves, 10 digs and five kills.
Gretna 2, Pius X 0 - The Dragons downed the Thunderbolts 25-19 in both sets in payback fashion after an earlier loss to the invite hosts. McCune tallied eight kills and seven digs with Schaecher adding 14 digs and Anderson notching 26 assists.
• The Class B ninth-ranked Gross Catholic finished 2-2 in the Ashland-Greenwood Invite Thursday and Saturday to place third overall while Ralston ended with a record of 0-3.
The Cougars are 12-7 and the Rams are 1-18 on the season.
Lincoln Luthern 2, Gross 0 — The Class C-1 fourth-ranked Warriors downed the Cougars with set wins of 25-10 and 25-16.
Gross 2, Auburn 1 - The Bulldogs won the first set 25-21 before Gross won the next two by scores of 25-17 and 25-20.
Auburn 2, Ralston 1 — The Rams won the first set 26-24 before losing the next two by scores of 25-9 and 26-24.
Lincoln Luthern 2, Ralston 0 — Ralston was swept by scores of 25-14 and 25-13.
Wahoo 2, Gross 0 - The Cougars were swept by set scores of 25-17 and 25-10 over the Class C-1 sixth ranked team to move into the third-place game.
Gross 2, Roncalli 1 - In the third-place match, Gross lost the opening set 25-23 before winning the second set 25-23 and then downing the Crimson Pride 25-19 in the final set to take third.
Ashland-Greenwood 2, Ralston 0 - The Rams were swept by the Bluejays to finish the invite.
• Bryan finished 2-1 in the Omaha Mercy Invite Saturday.
The Bears swept South Sioux City with set wins of 25-18 and 25-12 to open the invite. Bryan then swept Schuyler with set wins of 25-12 and 25-16 before falling to Mercy 25-13 and 25-16 in the final.
Bryan is 9-11 on the season.
Regular season results:
Burke 2, Bryan 0 — The Bears lost sets of 25-14 and 25-17 for the sweep.
Fremont 2, Bryan 0 — Bryan fell 25-10 and 25-15 in two sets.
Bellevue East 3, Bryan 0 — Bellevue East swept the Bears with sets wins of 25-22, 25-11 and 25-16.
Liv Reitsma totaled 11 kills, 24 assists and 16 digs with Ashley Stenger adding 10 kills and Riley Jensen finishing with 22 assists for the Chieftains. As a team, East tallied 13 aces.
Bellevue East 2, Central 1 — The Chieftains won the first set 28-26 and then lost the second set 25-20 before winning the final 25-13 for the win.
Reitsma and Katie Mendick had 10 kills a piece while Baylee Greene totaled 21 digs and Nicole Binder added 19 assists.
Elkhorn 2, Bellevue East 0 — East lost 21-25 and 19-25 against the Antlers. Greene tallied 11 digs while Reitsma and Jensen added nine assists each.
Millard North 3, Bellevue West 2 — The eighth ranked T-birds won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-15 before losing the third and fourth set 25-15 and 27-25. The Mustangs then won the fifth set 15-11 for the win.
Destiny Ndam-Simpson finished with 19 kills and Brittney Sheibal tallied 24 digs while Kealy Kiviniemi added 15 digs and 15 kills. Jayna Hope totaled 43 assists.
Gretna 3, Burke 0 — The Dragons swept the Bulldogs with set wins of 25-5, 25-11 and 25-18.
Yost totaled 10 kills and Schaecher added 13 digs. Lauren Anderson and Mackling totaled 38 assists while McCune finished with five aces and seven kills.
Gross 2, South Sioux City 0 — The Cougars won sets of 25-13 and 25-9 for the sweep.
Papillion-La Vista 3, Millard South 1 — The No. 1 ranked Monarchs won the first set 25-20 and second set 25-20 before falling in the third set 21-25. Papio put the game to rest with a 25-11 fourth-set win.
Norah Sis totaled 20 kills and Samantha Riggs finished with 19 digs while Chloe Paschal added 14 kills and 12 digs. Brooklyn Schram led the Monarchs with 43 assists.
Papillion-La Vista South 3, Bryan 0 — The 10th ranked Titans totaled set wins of 25-5, 25-5 and 25-10 for the sweep. Stella Adeyemi totaled nine kills, Ava LeGrand finished with six aces and Kynley Sis added 12 digs. Ashlyn Dierks tallied 20 assists.
Papillion-La Vista South 3, Bellevue West 1 - In a Class A top 10 battle, the Titans won the first-two sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-13 and then the T-birds won the third set 25-16 before South ended the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth set.
Papio South’s Sophie Hendrix totaled 16 kills and 12 digs while Adeyemi tallied 10 kills and LeGrand finished with 19 digs.
Bellevue West’s Kiviniemi finished with 15 kills while Presley Liberty and Sheibal totaled 17 digs each.
Duchesne 3, Papillion-La Vista South 1 — Class B fourth ranked Duchesne won the opening set 25-16 before the Titans added a second-set win by a score of 25-21. The Cardinals went on to win the next two by set scores of 25-15 and 25-19.
Hendrix tallied 10 kills and 15 digs while Petrovic tallied 16 digs and Dierks finished with 19 assists.
Platteview 3, Fort Calhoun 0 — The Class B seventh ranked Trojans swept the Pioneers with sets wins of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-10.
Skutt 3, Ralston 0 — The Rams lost sets 25-11, 25-6 and 25-13 for the sweep by the Skyhawks.