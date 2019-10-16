Throughout Thursday night, the Dragons were encouraging each other after making plays on defense and celebrated in the endzone after scoring plays on offense in a 31-13 win on the road at Elkhorn.
Gretna picks up its first win in its district and moves to 2-5 on the season with games at home against Fremont and on the road against Millard North left.
Quarterback Zane Flores completed 8 of 13 for 134 yards and an interception while running back Trevor Marshall rushed 25 times for three touchdowns. Running back Mick Huber added 55 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
The offense finished with 407 total yards of offense.
“In cold, rainy conditions that’s what we got to do to be successful. Just establishing some toughness there, so we’ve been preaching that all week,” Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said. “We’re trying to take care of ourselves and we did a better job of that tonight.
“Defensively, we played well. We gave up a few yards there in the second half, but we just kind’ve got rattled for a bit there. Getting the run game going and controlling the clock really helped us.”
Linebacker Jack Larchick tallied 16 tackles while Levi Schweikert recovered two fumbles for the Dragon defense.
The Dragons opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal by Brendan Franke before Marshall added a 15-yard rushing touchdown with just over seven minutes left in the first quarter.
“For our confidence we really needed (to jump out early). With the weather and everything just getting a lead,” Kayl said. “Then for us to force them to pass was our goal and we were able to do that and kinda have them play catch up. The kids did a nice job tonight.”
Halfway through the second quarter, Flores was intercepted and returned for a touchdown for a 10-7 score.
The Dragons responded with a 11-yard rushing touchdown by Huber for a 17-7 lead at halftime.
“We gave them a little momentum there and with our kids not panicking was huge for us. Move on to the next play and forget about that,” Kayl said. “We just tried to get it back on the other end and that score was big for us.”
Elkhorn received the ball to start the second half. After a first down, the Antlers fumbled the ball on a read option and Schweikert recovered the ball.
Gretna took advantage of the opportunity. Marshall ended the ensuing drive with a 28-yard rushing touchdown with 5:44 left in the third quarter. Marshall added a third touchdown before the third quarter ended.
This time, a 59-yard rushing touchdown with 45 seconds left to lead 31-7.
“Very proud of our line. Our coaches really worked with them this week. We’ve struggled in the run game the past few weeks and to control the line of scrimmage and get some positive yards,” Kayl said. “Our kids fired off and really set the tone for the whole game on both sides of the ball.”
Elkhorn added a rushing touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter and then, later, faced fourth and goal when Gretna stopped a rushing play at the one-yard line to turn the ball over on downs.
The flow of the game was a sign that the Dragons are playing with confidence despite a 2-5 record.
Gretna has put up better yardage than its record shows. The Dragons are averaging 238 total yards of offense this season. Outside of the top teams in Class A the Dragons have faced, they are averaging just under 300 yards per game.
In the last five games, Gretna has averaged 230 yards or more four times, including totals of 362, 284 and 407. Capitalizing on drives has been the hard part for Gretna, but moving the football hasn’t.
The majority of the yardage is through the air, but the Dragons have become one dimensional from falling behind in games and it’s still worked to some success.
It’s a sign the Dragons are settling with, the freshman, Flores under center, who’s started the last five games.
“It’s a testament to the kids and the coaches. You only have one win and you gotta go to practice every day and you still have to go to work because we’re right there,” Kayl said.
“Tonight we were able to get some success by running the ball and playing better defense. Just every Monday coming ready to go to work.”