Bellevue East finished 3-1 in the Millard South/Lincoln High Invite to place second overall Saturday. The Chieftains are now 14-12 on the season.
Bellevue East 2, Lincoln High — The Chieftains swept the Links with set wins of 25-21 and 25-23. Liv Reitsma tallied seven kills and 10 assists, while Baylee Egan totaled four blocks and Baylee Greene added 14 digs.
Bellevue East 2, Westside 1 — East won 25-16 in the first set and then lost the second set 25-19 before winning the final set 27-25. Katie Mendick finished with nine kills and Reitsma added 12 digs and 11 assists.
Bellevue East 2, Norfolk 0 — The Chieftains swept the Panthers with set wins of 25-11 and 25-22. Mendick tallied nine kills while Greene added 14 digs and Reitsma finished with 14 assists.
Millard South 2, Bellevue East 0 — The Patriots swept the Chieftains in the championship with set wins of 25-13 and 25-18. Keiley Hein had three blocks while Mendick finished with 11 digs and Reitsma added 10 assists.
• Papillion-La Vista South finished 1-3 in the Skutt Invite Saturday. The Titans are 15-16 on the season.
Aquinas 2, Papio South 0 — The Saints swept the Titans with set wins of 25-18 and 25-23. Ava LeGrand tallied eight kills and 10 digs while Delanie Vallinch added 13 digs and Ashlyn Dierks notched nine assists.
Papio South 2, Lincoln East 0 — Papio South swept the Spartans with wins of 25-23 and 25-7. LeGrand and Stella Adeyemi each tallied seven kills while Jeli Petrovic notched 10 digs and Dierks added 12 assists.
Skutt 2, Papio South 0 — The Titans lost 25-15 and 25-19 for the sweep. Sophie Hendrix tallied four kills and nine digs while LeGrand and Dierks combined for 14 assists.
Millard West 2, Papio South 0 — The Titans lost 25-21 and 25-15. Hendrix tallied seven kills and 14 digs while LeGrand and Vallinch added 14 and 13 digs, respectively.
• Ralston competed in the Syracuse Invite Oct. 7.
The Rams finished 1-1 in the invite with a win over Nebraska City and a loss to Syracuse.
Syracuse 2, Ralston 0 — The Rockets won with wins of 25-14 and 25-16.
Ralston 2, Nebraska City 0 — Ralston swept the Pioneers with set wins of 25-16 and 25-12.
Regular season results:
Bellevue East 3, Burke 2 — The Chieftains won the first set 25-14 before losing the next two 25-13 and 25-21. East came back with a fourth-set win with a 25-22 score and then won the deciding set 15-10 for the win.
Mendick totaled 13 kills while Nicole Binder and Ashley Stenger added 10 each. Reitsma and Greene finished with 20 and 19 digs, respectively, while Egan totaled six blocks.
Bellevue East 3, Grand Island 0 — East won with set scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20 for the sweep on senior night. Reitsma and Mendick finished with 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Greene totaled 16 digs with Stenger adding 12 digs.
Bellevue West 3, Omaha South 0 — The Thunderbirds swept the Packers with scores of 25-12, 25-6 and 25-9. Destiny Ndam-Simpson finished with 18 kills while Kealy Kiviniemi and Brittney Sheibal totaled six serving aces each.
Sheibel added 12 digs.
Omaha Northwest 3, Bryan 0 — The Bears were swept with set losses of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-17.
Marian 3, Gretna 2 — The Dragons won the first set 25-22 before losing the next two 25-15 and 25-19. Gretna went on to win the fourth set 25-23 before losing the final set 15-11.
Skylar McCune tallied 21 kills and 25 digs while Lydia Yost added 16 kills and Kenedy Schaecher finished with 30 digs.
Gretna 3, Millard West 2 — The Dragons lost the first set 25-16 and then won the second set 25-17. After losing the third set 25-14, Gretna went on to win the next two by set scores of 25-18 and 18-16.
McCune notched 20 kills and 19 digs with Emma Prentice totaling 11 kills and Schaecher adding 26 digs. Lauren Anderson finished with 46 assists.
Gross 3, Omaha South 0 — The Cougars swept the Packers with set wins of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-13.
Beatrice 3, Gross 1 — The Cougars won the third set 26-24.
Papillion-La Vista 3, Benson 0 — The Monarchs swept the Bunnies with set scores of 25-3, 25-6 and 25-4.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Pius X 0 - In the first game of the triangular, the Monarchs swept the Thunderbolts with set wins of 25-18 twice.
Papillion-La Vista 2, Marian 0 — In the second game, Papio used set wins of 25-17 and 25-23 for the sweep.
Millard West 3, Papillion-La Vista South 0 — The Titans were swept with set losses of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-15. Sophie Hendrix tallied eight kills and 20 digs while Stella Adeyemi and Harlei Cole each added six. Ava LeGrand totaled 15 assists and 15 digs.
Platteview 3, Louisville 1 — The Trojans earned the win with sets wins in the second set (25-23), third set (25-12) and fourth set (25-23) for the win. The Lions won the first set by a score of 25-17.
Platteview 3, Raymond Central 0 — Platteview hosted a triangular. In the first match, the Trojans swept the Mustangs with set wins of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-18.
Ashland-Greenwood 3, Platteview 0 — In the second game of triangular, the Trojans were swept with set losses of 29-27, 25-16 and 25-21.
Mercy 3, Ralston 0 — The Monarchs downed the Rams with set wins of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-19.