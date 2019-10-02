The Bellevue women’s volleyball team defeated Dickinson State and Valley City State on Friday and Saturday to move to 14-4 on the season and 3-1 in the NSAA.
On Friday, The Bruins defeated Dickinson State in straight sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-21).
Freshman Riley Burcham finished with 36 assists. Madi Evans and Paige Holdsworth finished with 11 digs each. Sierra Athen and Andrea Carson each finished with 10 kills as well.
On Saturday, The Bruins easily handled Valley City State in straight sets (25-10, 25-18, 25-14).
Olivia Galas and Riley Burcham combined for 36 assists ans Sierra Athen finished with 13 kills and 12 digs, her 10th double-double of the season.
• Bellevue (4-4-2) drew College of St. Mary (3-3-1) 1-1 on Wednesday Sept. 25th.
College of St. Mary got on the board early in this one, taking a 1-0 lead after a 20th minute goal from Ellie McMeekin. College of St. Mary led 1-0 at the half.
After over 50 minutes of no scoring, the Bruins got their equalizer from Emah Maahs to make it 1-1. Emily Weyant provided the assist. This would be the final score after regulation and both overtimes.
The Bruins held the shot advantage over College of St. Mary 21-15 and shots on goal 13-7. College of St. Mary held the saves advantage at 12-6.
College of St. Mary held the shot advantage in the first overtime and Bellevue held the shot advantage in the second half.
• The Bellevue men’s soccer team (5-6-1) drew Midland University (4-3-1) 0-0 on Wednesday Sept. 25th.
This was a defensive match up as no teams scored in regulation or overtimes and the keepers only saw 16 shots total with seven being on goal.
Midland held the shot advantage 9-7 and the shots on goal advantage 4-3. Bellevue held the saves advantage 4-3.
Each time totaled only one shot in the extra minutes.
• The Bellevue men’s golf team finished third at the Mid-South Classic on Monday, Sept. 23rd and Tuesday, Sept. 24th.
After the first two rounds on Monday, the Bruins sat in fifth place. They moved up two spots during the final round on Tuesday after shooting a 7-under round and finished third out of 12 teams.
Alex Zillig led the way for the Bruins after finishing t-5 with an even par score and finishing with a 68 final round score. Cameron Lampe and Andre Becerra finished 4-over, Floris-Jan Oosterhof finished six-over and Tobias Santillan Tambosco finished 10-over.
Wayland Baptist won the Classic with a three round score of 13-under.
• The Bellevue men’s cross country team finished fourth at the Wayne State Wildcat Classic on Friday. Sept. 27th.
Chris Casart led the way with his tenth place finish and time of 27:34.76. Casart was the first NAIA runner to cross the finish line in the race.
Also for the Bruins, Edrei Murillo and Cole Wagner finished 16th and 20th, respectively. Gerardo Najera finished 22nd.
The Bellevue women’s cross country team finished fifth at the Wayne State Wildcat Classic.
Lorena Ramirez led the way for the Bruins, finishing sixth and posting a season best time of 20:25.87. She was an individual medalist as well.
Maiwut Dar placed 18th in the race to finish in the top-20 for the Bruins. Alisiara Hobbs and Isabelle Gonzalez finished 21st and 26th, respectively.