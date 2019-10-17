Papillion-La Vista's Sydney Taake placed ninth overall in the Class A State Golf Championships at Norfolk Country Club Oct. 14th-15th.
Through both days, the junior tallied 164 strokes to lead the Monarchs to a fifth-place finish as a team. Papio finished the tournament with 712 total strokes.
Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna placed first overall with a total of 152 strokes and Lincoln Southwest won the team title with 665 total strokes.
In the first round, Taake shot a 76 to be tied for second place and down only four strokes from Hanna. The Monarchs together shot a 345 through the first day which is a school record at Norfolk Country Club.
A rough second round led to Taake shooting a 88 to finish the tournament.
Papio's Eleanor Speece placed 11th with 169 strokes. The senior shot an 86 in the first round to put herself one stroke away from finishing in the top 15. She responded with an 83 in the second round to jump only three strokes from a top 10 finish.
Papio's Gabby Sinnett and Papio South's Kaelyn Panko finished tied for 39th place with 192 strokes. The two juniors each shot a 91 in the first round and a 101 in the second round.
Gretna's Samantha Randels finished 43rd with 193 strokes. The junior shot a 100 in the opening round and came back in the second round by shooting a 93.
Papio's Delaney Richardson tied for 44th with 194 strokes. The senior tallied 92 strokes in the first round and then shot a 102 in the second round. Her first round performance was eight strokes better than last year at the state tournament. Caitlin Wilson placed 54th with 200 strokes to round out the Monarchs.
The senior shot a 105 in the first round and followed that performance with a 95 in the second round.
• Bridget Nothelfer placed 16th overall for Gross Catholic in the Class B State Golf Championships at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
The junior shot a 96 in the first round to sit outside the top 20, but responded with a 87 in day two to finish two strokes from a top 15 finish.
Sarah Wilson also competed for Cougars. The junior totaled 118 strokes in day one, but did not tee off in the second round.