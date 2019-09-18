Bellevue East, Bellevue West and Omaha Bryan competed in the Gradoville Invite at Bryan High School over the weekend.
The Thunderbirds won the invite with a 6-0 record to move to 9-5 on the season. The Chieftains went 1-2 on the first day before going 3-0 to finish the tournament with a 4-2 record to sit with a 6-9 record on the season.
Bryan opened the invite with a 0-4 record before winning its last two games to move to 5-4 on the season.
Gradoville Invite results:
Bellevue East 2, Omaha North 0 — The Chieftains swept the Vikings 25-8 and 25-8. Kate Mendick tallied nine kills, Baylee Greene totaled 12 digs and Liv Reitsma added 15 assists.
Bellevue West 2, Bellevue East 0 - The T-birds earned the sweep with set wins of 25-20 and 25-17. Mendick tallied nine kills and Greene added seven digs.
Norfolk 2, Bellevue East 0 — The Chieftains lost sets of 25-16 and 25-19 in the sweep. Reitsma and Greene totaled 12 and 10 digs, respectively, while Reitsma added 12 assists.
Bellevue East 2, Omaha South 0 — East won each set 25-10 for the sweep. Reitsma tallied 15 assists while Mendick totaled eight kills and Greene finished with eight digs.
Bellevue East 2, Lincoln High 1 — The Chieftains won the first set 25-19 before losing the second set 25-22. East then won the third set 25-22 for the win. Reitsma totaled 13 kills and 19 digs while Greene tallied 16 digs, Abby Mitchell totaled 14 digs and Jensen added 10 digs.
Bellevue East 2, North Star 1 — East lost the first set 26-24 before winning the next two 25-20 and 25-17. Reitsma and Mara Parker tallied 19 and 11 digs, respectively.
Bellevue West 2, Norfolk 0 — The T-birds swept with sets wins of 25-21 and 25-14.
Bellevue West 2, Scotus 1 — The T-birds lost the first set 25-23 before winning the next two 25-16 and 25-14.
Bellevue West 2, Omaha North 0 — The T-birds swept the Vikings with sets wins of 25-7 and 25-7.
Bellevue West 2, Archbishop Bergan 1 — West won the first set 25-17 before dropping the second 25-19 and then winning the third set 25-22.
Bellevue West 2, Fremont 1 - West dropped the first set 25-23 and then won the next two sets 25-13 and 25-17 for the win.
Fremont 2, Bryan 0 — The Bears lost the first set 25-10 and the second 25-13. Jordan Wattles and Jessica Conway had four digs each with Wattles adding four assists.
Scotus 2, Bryan 0 — The Bears lost the first set 25-7 and the second set 25-10.
North Star 2, Bryan 1 — North Star won the opening set 25-20 before the Bears won the second set 25-18 and then dropped the third set 25-18.
North Star 2, Bryan 0 — Bryan was swept with set losses of 25-9 and 25-20. Olivia Rickley totaled 10 digs and Maddy Gates added six digs while Wattles tallied five assists.
Bryan 2, Benson 1 — The Bunnies won the opening set 25-22 before the Bears won the next two sets 25-18 and 25-23.
Bryan 2, Omaha North 1 — The Bears won the opening set 25-16 and then lost the second set 25-22 before winning the final set 25-23.
• Gretna won the Kearney Invite with a 4-0 record over the weekend by never losing a set in the invite. The No. 4 ranked Dragons are 8-1 on the season.
Gretna 2, Grand Island 0 — The Dragons won the first set 25-8 and the second set 25-18 for the sweep. Lydia Yost tallied six kills and Skylar McCune added seven aces and eight digs.
Gretna 2, North Platte 0 — Gretna earned the sweep with set wins of 25-16 and 25-11. Yost finished with eight kills, McCune tallied seven digs and Lauren Anderson added 18 assists.
Gretna 2, Grand Island Northwest 0 — The Dragons compiled set wins of 25-13 and 25-15 for the sweep. Yost totaled 12 kills while Anderson tallied 24 assists and McCune added 10 digs.
Gretna 2, Kearney 0 — The Dragons won the first set by a score of 30-28 and then won the second 25-13 for the sweep. Kenedy Schaecher finished with 15 digs while Yost and McCune totaled 13 and 10 kills, respectively.
• Gross Catholic finished 1-2 in the Bishop Neumann Tournament over the weekend. The Cougars lost the first two games before winning the final match to move to 7-4 on the season.
York 2, Gross 1 — The Cougars won the opening set 27-25 before dropping the next two by scores of 25-19 and 25-19.
Bishop Neumann 2, Gross 1 — The Cavaliers won the opening set 25-23 and then the Cougars won the second 25-22 before losing the final set 25-14.
Gross 2, Logan View 0 — The Cougars won set of 25-12 and 25-16 for the sweep.
• Platteview and Ralston competed in the Norris Tournament over the weekend. The Trojans finished 3-1 to capture a third-place finish and move to 7-3 on the season.
The Rams finished 0-4 in the tournament to move to 1-9 on the season.
Platteview 2, Columbus 1 — The Trojans won the first set by a score of 25-18 before losing the second set 30-28. Platteview captured the win with a 25-16 third set win.
Platteview 2, Ralston 0 — The Trojans swept the Rams with set wins of 25-12 and 25-5.
Norris 2, Platteview 1 - The Trojans won the first set 25-22 before losing the next two sets by a score of 25-9 and 25-17.
Platteview 2, Seward 0 — The Trojans swept the Bluejays with both set wins of 25-18.
Blair 2, Ralston 1 — The Rams won the first set 25-21 before dropping the next two by set scores of 25-17 and 25-23.
Columbus 2, Ralston 0 — The Discoverers won sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-11 for the sweep.
Norris 2, Ralston 0 — The Titans won sets by scores of 25-6 and 25-12 for the sweep.
Regular season results:
Bellevue East 3, Omaha Benson 0 - The Chieftains won 25-8, 25-5 and 25-10 to sweep the Bunnies. Greene and Ashley Stenger combined for 35 digs while Mendick added nine kills and six serving aces.
Millard North 3, Bellevue East 0 - The Chieftains were swept with set losses of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-19. Greene and Riley Jensen totaled 15 and 11 digs while Reitsma added 15 assists.
Elkhorn South 3, Bellevue West 2 — The Thunderbirds won the second and third set after losing the first and then lost the last two sets to fall. Bellevue West’s Kealy Kiviniemi and Jacki Apel had 13 kills each while Brittney Sheibal tallied 27 digs and Jayna Hope added 36 assists.
Gretna 3, Westside 0 - The fourth-ranked Dragons swept the Warriors with set wins of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-14. McCune paced the Dragons with 15 kills while Yost and Schaecher added 10 digs each. Anderson added 32 assists.
Papillion-La Vista 3, Omaha South 0 — The Monarchs swept the Packers with wins of 25-8, 25-6 and 25-14. Chloe Paschal totaled nine kills while Samantha Riggs added six digs and Brooklyn Schram finished with 23 assists.
Papillion-La Vista 3, Elkhorn South 2 - The Monarchs edged the Storm in a top 3 battle. The No. 1 Monarchs won lost the first two sets 25-23 and 25-22 before winning the next two 25-20 and 25-22 to force a fifth set. Papio won the fifth set 17-15 for the thrilling victory at home.
Norah Sis and Morgan Hickey totaled 27 and seven kills, respectively, while Schram added 52 assists.
Lincoln Pius X 3, Papillion-La Vista South 0 - The Titans fell with set losses of 25-11, 25-21 and 25-19. Ava LeGrand totaled 10 assists and nine kills while Sophie Hendrix added 10 kills, Delanie Vallinch tallied 19 digs and Ashlyn Dierks finished with 16 assists.
Wahoo 3, Platteview 0 — The Trojans were swept with set losses of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-14.
Platteview 3, Omaha Northwest 0 - The Trojans swept the Huskies with set wins of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-13.
Gross 2, Omaha North 0 - The Cougars won sets by the score of 25-13 and 25-23.
Gross 2, Omaha Burke 1 — The Cougars won the first set 25-23 and the third set 25-16 while losing the second set 25-20 in the win.
Gross 3, Bennington 0 — The Cougars swept the Badgers with sets wins of 25-19 25-19 and 25-0.
Bishop Neumann 2, Ralston 0 — The Rams lost sets 25-14 and 25-13.
York 2, Ralston 1 - The Rams lost the first set 25-11 before winning the second set 27-25. Ralston then dropped the third set 25-17.