Throughout the weekend, Louis and Frankie Fidler consistently made big play after big play, so when the Thunderbirds needed a basket most, it is fitting that the Fidlers answered the call.
With the Thunderbirds down six and a minute and a half on the clock, Louis Fidler recorded four straight points. Then, in a tie game, Frankie Fidler was fouled with 20 seconds left on the clock. Fidler calmly stepped to the free throw line and knocked down the two deciding free throws.
“No never, never nervous,” Frankie said about the free throws.
“It feels great,” Louis said about the comeback. “Sophomore year we were so close, last year we were so close and finally getting there and winning in this fashion, being down 14 and getting the win. It’s an indescribable feeling.”
Through the tournament, these two brothers were vital to the Thunderbirds success.
Frankie averaged 18.7 points per game and eight rebounds per game to pace the Thunderbirds. Louis averaged 14.3 points per game and three rebounds per game for the Thunderbirds.
They also were key to the teams success with the way they can play off ball and play both ends of the court. Coach Doug Woodard was quite aware of their impact on the team.
“They do different things but their effect on the game is similar in the fact they can both score, they can both rebound and they both can run,” Woodard said about the Fidlers.
“It’s rare to have two sets of brothers starting in a situation like that and it’s a neat thing,” Woodard added.
Seniors go out with a bang
For all of the Bellevue West seniors, it has been a long and adventurous journey to get to this point. Maybe especially long for senior center John Shanklin.
“We came here my sophomore year and our starter, Deng Jal, got hurt and I had to start against Creighton Prep (in that state final) and it was rough,” Shanklin said. “Taking that on was the hardest thing I had ever done because I hadn’t started most of the year.
“So, coming into the state championship was hard and there was a lot on my shoulders and we ended up losing a tough one and taking it on the chin.
“We came back the next year and it was even worse because we were knocked out in the semifinals. So, this year eight seniors came out and put it all out there. We had given too much to be down by that much. I can’t even describe the feeling of how good it is.”
Shanklin was a catalyst on the Thunderbird team this season, posting averages of 10.3 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game through the season.
In the state final against Millard North, Shanklin recorded 14 points and eight rebounds on 7-for-12 shooting.
Shanklin was almost in disbelief after the game and comeback.
“I have brothers and best friends on this team. Dudes I have been grinding with for years so its huge for us and huge for our community.
“Just coach’s mentality. Just keep running, keep going and don’t give up. We kept our heads and kept going and got it done.
“This senior class is huge man,” Shanklin said. “We came in some naive freshman and had no clue what we were getting into. Just kept grinding out these four years and we put it together in and we just did it.”
Hepburn’s create magic
A lot of times, we tend to get caught up in who knocked down the most three-pointers, made the flashiest plays or who had the most points. For Trey and Chucky Hepburn, it was about making the right play at the right time and showing as much hustle and effort as possible against Millard North.
In the state final, Trey Hepburn did not score. However, he played great defense throughout and recorded three rebounds, three assists and a steal. All of his rebounds came on the offensive side as well, creating multiple second chance opportunities for his teammates.
As for Chucky, he was just 1-for-13 from the field in the state championship game, but he recorded seven assists, five rebounds and four steals and was able to still make his impact on the game felt.
“He’s always been a pretty mature kid but to show that growth, I think he had four or five assists just in the last 3:37,” Woodard said about Chucky. “There are games where he is the one scoring those eight to ten points but tonight, he found his teammates.
“He found Louis on a little slip and a corner play. He just found his teammates and he got his hands on stuff defensively and got a couple loose balls.
“It’s tough if you aren’t having a great game offensively to impact the game but he did just that.”
“I was,” Chucky said about whether he was frustrated. “I couldn’t hit a shot and that frustrated me but I knew I had to keep going.
“I had to keep the effort on defense and create some pressure for my team.”
Frankie Fidler knew that Chucky wasn’t going to get down on himself.
“If he is having an off game he will look to distribute more and that is exactly what he did so when he distributed, we just pushed the ball to the rim and scored.”
“We practice getting shots up so in practice we are just always passing it and shooting it and making plays for each other,” Chucky said after the Westside game on Friday night. “It carries on into game and coach Woodard always says that how we practice translates into games.”
Chucky finished the tournament averaging 15.0 points per game and 8.7 assists per game.
Dotzler steps up
Down 14 with three minutes left is not exactly the position the Thunderbirds wanted to be in during the state championship game. Then, against all odds, enter freshman Josiah Dotzler. The sharp-shooter had no points when he entered the game with Millard North leading 62-48. The freshman then recorded eight straight points, including two three-pointers to cut the 14 point Mustang lead to just six.
“That was all set up by my teammates right there,” Dotzler said about the run. “They knew that I could hit them and they trusted me with the ball and coach had faith in me and put me in the game in a critical time and I was able to deliver.
“It means everything,” Dotzler said about having his teammates trust. “Knowing that I am a freshman and a lot of people may be afraid to pass it to me because of my age and where I’m at but they have a lot of faith in me.”
Woodard made it clear there was a specific reason Dotzler was in the game.
“It wasn’t for his rebounding,” Woodard jokingly said.
“He can shoot the ball and we needed some points and for a freshman to step up in that situation and for his teammates to trust him are both pretty tremendous,” Woodard added.
Frankie Fidler made the extra pass on Dotzler’s second three without any hesitation.
“I knew he had hit one before that so I just trusted him,” Fidler said.
Two rings better than one
It seems like just a couple months ago Bellevue West was celebrating a hard earned state championship….oh wait. For the third time in Class A history, a team has won the football and basketball state championship. For Nate Glantz, Trey Hepburn and Nate Sullivan, they were able to experience the thrill of being on both teams.
For Glantz, it safe to say him transferring from Millard West to Bellevue West this season worked out pretty well.
“I mean, football definitely was the route for me but to have these group of seniors believe in me to come onto the basketball team, we pretty much made history,” Glantz said. “There’s not a lot of schools that win football and basketball back to back.
“It’s a blessing. Definitely something you don’t expect but we knew if we put in the work every single day we would get to this point.”
And is Glantz getting used to winning state championships yet?
“I don’t know about that,” Glantz said with a laugh. “The grind doesn’t stop and we have to keep to pushing and working hard but the future here at Bellevue West is super bright and I’m really happy I am apart of that family.”