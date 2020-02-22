It is Saturday and that means we are on day three of three at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships. 

The Consolation semis started off the morning at 8:30, followed by the third and fifth place matches. The championship finals commence at 2:00 pm, approximately. 

Semi Consolation round:

Class A:

106: Darrelle Bonam (Omaha Central) over Tyler Durden (Papio South) - Dec. 7-0

113: Juan Pedro (Grand Island) over Noor Salat (Omaha Bryan) - Dec. 9-2

126: Ian Rudner (Papio) over Ryan Turner (Omaha Central) - Dec. 5-3

132: Daniel DeRosier (Bellevue East) over Gabe Grice (Omaha Central) - Forfeit

138: Stone Sindelar (Papio South) over Brody Arrants (Grand Island) - Dec. 3-1

152: Joshua Licking (Norfolk) over Dalton Flibotte (Bellevue East) - Dec. 2-1

152: Cole Price (Papio) over Scott Robertson (Millard South) - Med. Forfeit

160: Caleb Connor (Papio South) over Brayden Splater (Norfolk) - Dec. 4-0

170: Jack McDonnell (Bellevue West) over Connor Rinn (Millard North) - Fall 0:50

170: Justin Davis (Omaha Central) over Jack Larchick (Gretna) - Fall 0:18

182: Cole Haberman (Omaha Westside) over TJ Huber (Gretna) - Dec. 9-4

195: Alek Abels (Papio) over Jon Keller (Millard North) - Dec. 6-4

220: Tyler Robinson (Papio South) over Jaylon Walker (Omaha Bryan) - Forfeit

Class B:

120: Jeremy McKee (Ralston) over Ty Rainforth (O'Neill) - MD 10-1

Third place round:

Class A:

106:

113:

CLass B:

120:

Fifth place round:

106: 

