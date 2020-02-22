It is Saturday and that means we are on day three of three at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships.
The Consolation semis started off the morning at 8:30, followed by the third and fifth place matches. The championship finals commence at 2:00 pm, approximately.
Semi Consolation round:
Class A:
106: Darrelle Bonam (Omaha Central) over Tyler Durden (Papio South) - Dec. 7-0
113: Juan Pedro (Grand Island) over Noor Salat (Omaha Bryan) - Dec. 9-2
126: Ian Rudner (Papio) over Ryan Turner (Omaha Central) - Dec. 5-3
132: Daniel DeRosier (Bellevue East) over Gabe Grice (Omaha Central) - Forfeit
138: Stone Sindelar (Papio South) over Brody Arrants (Grand Island) - Dec. 3-1
152: Joshua Licking (Norfolk) over Dalton Flibotte (Bellevue East) - Dec. 2-1
152: Cole Price (Papio) over Scott Robertson (Millard South) - Med. Forfeit
160: Caleb Connor (Papio South) over Brayden Splater (Norfolk) - Dec. 4-0
170: Jack McDonnell (Bellevue West) over Connor Rinn (Millard North) - Fall 0:50
170: Justin Davis (Omaha Central) over Jack Larchick (Gretna) - Fall 0:18
182: Cole Haberman (Omaha Westside) over TJ Huber (Gretna) - Dec. 9-4
195: Alek Abels (Papio) over Jon Keller (Millard North) - Dec. 6-4
220: Tyler Robinson (Papio South) over Jaylon Walker (Omaha Bryan) - Forfeit
Class B:
120: Jeremy McKee (Ralston) over Ty Rainforth (O'Neill) - MD 10-1
Third place round:
Class A:
106:
113:
CLass B:
120:
Fifth place round:
106: