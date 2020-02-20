The 2020 state wrestling championships have commenced at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, where the best and the talented have a chance to show their skill at the state level.
We will have live updates throughout the day here on day one on all area teams so keep this page tabbed and follow along with us.
Class B began their wrestling at 9 AM this morning and Class A will begin at 4 PM. The rounds today are the opening round and the quarterfinal round.
Class B:
First round:
120: Jeremy McKee (Ralston) over Dalton Hansen (Hastings) - Fall 0:47
126: Michael Mass (Ralston) over Oscar Lopez (O'Neill) - Fall 3:20
132: Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) over Caden Corcoran (Ralston) - Dec. 8-6
145: Noah Talmadge (Ralston) over Joseph Orsi (Skutt Catholic) - Dec. 10-5
113: AJ Parrish (Bennington) over Evan Vertuli (Platteview) - Fall 1:15
120: Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) over Aiden Riha (Platteview) - MD 18-5
132: Nick Demonte (Platteview) over Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) - Fall 4:29
145: Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Garrett Johnson (Platteview) - Dec 5-0
152: Elliot Steinhoff (Platteview) over Cooper Spaulding (Norris) - Fall 3:55
170: Brady Robb (Sidney) over Brandon Kabourek (Gross Catholic) - Fall 1:33
195: Alec Langan (McCook) over Aaron Fowler (Ralston) - Fall 0:55
285: David Hernendez (Ralston) over Hayden Hofrock (Sidney) - Dec. 7-5