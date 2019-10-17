Papillion-La Vista advances to the Class A State Championship game on Friday at 2 p.m. after an 8-0 win over Elkhorn in the semifinals Thursday night.
The winner of Elkhorn vs Gretna/Millard West at 11:30 a.m. Friday will have to beat the Monarchs twice in the championship. Papio has beat all-three opponents once this tournament.
The Monarchs opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Brooke Dumont and Kaylee Wagner singled to start the inning and then Jenna Hoelscher grounded into a fielders choice that resulted Dumont out at home, Wagner moving to third and Hoelscher advancing to second base.
In the next at bat, Kate Voisin reached on an error to score both runners.
In the third inning, Mia Jarecki singled before Maggie Vasa reached on an error to start the inning. After getting one out, both runners stole a base and then Dumont hit a SAC fly.
Wagner then walked and Hoelscher reached on an error to score Vasa. Voisin followed that up with a single to score two runs for a 6-0 lead.
The Monarchs hit the kill shot in the fifth inning. Dumont and Wagner walked to start the inning. Hoelscher sacrificed to move the runners to second and third followed by a strikeout which led to a Haley Wilwerding single to score both runs and run rule the Antlers.
Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl pitched her third no hitter in as many game in the state tournament. The junior added 11 strikeouts. Voisin recorded four RBI while Wagner and Hoelscher scored scored three and two runs, respectively.
• Facing elimination, Gretna won two games Thursday to advance to play Elkhorn at 11:30 a.m. Friday for a spot in the state championship against Papillion-La Vista.
Gretna advanced in the elimination bracket behind a no hitter from Grace Buffington to start the day. The Dragons defeated Lincoln Southwest 8-0 to move on to play Millard West.
The game was scoreless after two innings but in the bottom of the third, the Dragons broke through. Jayden Haley hit a two-run home run that scored Ensley Frame.
The score stayed 2-0 through the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth, Kalee Higdon made it 3-0 with a solo home run. Following that, Billie Andrews knocked a two-run home run over the left field fence that scored Jerzi Rowe.
Up 5-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Dragons would end it there. Higdon singled home Haley and then Andrews singled home Addison Webster. The game ended 8-0 in a five inning run rule after Ella Watts scored on a past ball.
Higdon finished 3-3 with a home run and two RBI. Andrews finished with two hits and three RBI. Buffington threw a no hitter on the mound.
It was a solid defensive effort as well for the Dragons, as they recorded 13 put outs and no errors.
Gretna advanced to play Millard West at 7 p.m. Against the Wildcats, the Dragons jumped out to a double-digit lead and then trailed before recapturing the lead for a 16-13 win.
Andrews leadoff the game with a walk and then Frame singled for Faith Mills to sacrifice both runners up a base. Haley followed the next at bat with a three-run home run for Gretna to lead 3-0 in the first inning.
In the second inning, the first-two batters for Gretna recorded an out before starting a two-out rally. Rowe singled, Andrews walked and then Frame's grounder to third base got through on an error for score both runner.
Mills singled, in the next at bat, to score Rowe for a 6-0 Gretna lead.
Alyssa Morbach singled to leadoff the third inning. Two batters later, Kaelyn Fisher reached on an error to score Morbach and then Higdon reached on an error. Rowe then took advantage of the opportunity and homered to put the Dragons ahead 10-0.
The Wildcats started to fight back in the bottom of the third. A leadoff homer put Millard West on the board. Then in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Wildcats cut their deficit in half.
After recording the first two outs of the inning, a single, double and back-to-back errors cut the Gretna lead to six runs. Then in the next at bat, Millard West homered for a 10-6 score.
The Wildcats fought back to take the lead in the fifth inning. After Gretna got the first two outs, Millard West back-to-back doubles and a single cut the Dragon lead to two runs. The next batter reached on an error that was followed by a three-run homer for Millard West to lead 11-10.
The Dragons responded in a big way to start the sixth. Andrews walked, Frame reached on a fielders choice, Mills singled and then Haley clubbed a three-run home run to take back a 13-10 lead.
In the seventh, Gretna's Jenna Marshall singled, Higdon grounded into fielders choice, Rowe singled and Andrews walked to lead the bases with one out. Frame then grounded into fielders choice to score Higdon before Mills doubled.
Haley extended the lead to 16-11 lead with a single to score Frame before the inning ended.
The Wildcats comeback attempt came in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Millard West hit a two-run homer and then followed a double with two outs before a ground out ended the game.
Haley totaled three hits, two runs and seven RBI while Mills finished with three hits and two RBI. Mackenzie Devine added two hits.
• Gross Catholic's season came to an end today in the Class B State Softball Tournament at Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
After falling to No. 3 seed Crete on Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Cougars lost 9-3 in extra innings to No. 7 seed Norris Thursday. Gross finishes the season with a 21-9 record.
Gross opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Rachel Jacobson reached second base on an error to leadoff. After the next two batters got out, Jenna Skradski singled up the middle to score Jacobson. Ellie Zoucha doubled next to jump out to a 2-0 lead.
The next two Cougars walked to load the bases, but a strikeout ended the threat.
In the top of the fourth, the Titans had runners on second and third with one out, but Skradski struck out and caught a line drive to get the next two batters out.
Norris broke through in the top of the sixth inning. A single, double, single and then SAC fly produced two runs to knot the game at 2-2.
The game finished with the tie to head to the eighth inning. The Titans hit two two-run homers to start the inning and then, after getting two outs, four-straight singles pushed the Titans lead to 9-2.
Jacobson notched a RBI double in the bottom of the eighth before the next three Cougar batters struck out to end the game.
Skradski pitched 5 1/3 innings allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Zoucha and Abbie Jo Gaube each doubled and recorded a RBI while Jacobson added the other RBI.