The Platteview Trojans cruised through their district and then defeated Hastings 38-30 in the district final to move onto the state tournament in Lincoln next weekend.
Ally Kuhl led the way for the Trojans, scoring 17 points, including 12 in the first half. Jessica Wellman added added nine points and eight rebounds. Anna Koehler recorded nine points as well for the Trojans.
“We are definitely excited,” Platteview head coach Gary Wood said. “Just like any other team fighting for the same goal once you get to Lincoln, it is just a special time and special for the community.”
The Trojans led 9-8 after the first quarter and then held Hastings to six combined points throughout the second and third quarters.
Hastings scored 16 points in the fourth quarter in their comeback attempt, but the Trojans were able to hold them off to win this one.
Defense and forcing turnovers is key to the Trojans success and that won’t change as they head to Lincoln next weekend.
“We aren’t a very tall team and we have had some injures,” Wood said. “Our starting lineup is 5’7, 5’7, 5’7, 5’7 and 5’4.
“They are all pretty quick and when you have that type of team you need to create turnovers and force it to be a full court game over a half-court game.”
Platteview has been competitive against the top teams in Class B this season and will look to make some noise in Lincoln.
“We have had some girls, who have already been there, and they give good advice and know what the atmosphere and the physicality is like,” Wood said.
“When you have that many kids that already know what’s coming it is so awesome as a head coach.”
Wood added that “we know what to expect and we know we can play with anyone.”
Platteview plays eight seniors in their rotation and will look to their valauble experience, leadership and chemistry and that is a strength that they have over most other teams.
Gross Catholic 54, Skutt Catholic 24 - The Cougars defeated Skutt handidly in the opening round of the district tournament to secure their spot against Platteview.
Platteview 51, Gross Catholic 28 - The Trojans took down the Cougars to win the B-2 district. Theo Mba led the Cougars with 16 points and nine rebounds.