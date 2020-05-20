With most folks staying inside and continuing to practice social distancing around the country, it is safe to say there's plenty of time for movie streaming.
Included in movie fans' options are those of the sports variety - everything from the historical to the whimsical. Here are a few suggestions for that next batch of popcorn.
Justin Golba - Sports Editor
“Coach Carter” – This isn’t just my favorite sport movie, it is one of my favorite movies of all time. It’s one of Samuel Jackson's best performances and a young Channing Tatum that does a great job balancing basic high school situation with larger cultural and social issues. It is a phenomenal movie and I recommend it even if you're not a basketball fan because it goes far beyond just basketball.
“Space Jam” – Do I think Space Jam is the best sports movie ever because of quality? No. Is Space Jam one of my favorite movies ever and have I watched it over 50 times at least? Absolutely. It’s the Looney Tunes and Michael Jordan. I would love to share a dinner with the screenwriters just to see exactly what he was envisioning. Whatever it was, they nailed it. And yes, I am excited for "Space Jam 2." I don’t mind sequels.
“Hoosiers” – One of the best basketball movies of all time, "Hoosiers" is a classic tale of basketball in Indiana and that is always a fun story - one . This movie holds up with time since it came out in 1986, and in 2001 it was preserved in the U.S. National Film Registry for “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
“Remember the Titans” – When I was in high school, I ran in a track meet at the high school that inspired this movie. That has nothing to do with why it is on my list I just like to tell people that fact. I am not sure a bad Denzel Washington movie exists, but it is certainly not this one if it does. Another movie based on a true story and is a great film for all ages.
Any ESPN "30 for 30” – The U. Youngstown Boys. Bad Boys. Four Days in October. Once Brothers. One Night in Vegas. These documentaries by ESPN are raw, authentic and so hard to stop once you start. I have yet to dislike one in the series. They are all recommended.
Austin Heinen – Sports Reporter
“Longest Yard” - I've always watched this movie before each football season - especially the Adam Sandler remake. It has some comedy that still gets a chuckle or two out of me yet and has a good balance of football to go with it. Sandler is also one of my favorite actors, so that also give this movie brownie points. Add the fact the remake includes Burt Reynolds (the original imprisoned quarterback Paul Crewe) makes it a solid tribute to the original.
“Miracle on Ice” - This movie spoke to me the first time I saw it. It had a message of no matter how big the obstacle to never back down. The true story of the 1980 United States men's hockey team and one of the most glorious in United States sports history supports those adages. One of my favorite sports scenes is when Coach Herb Brooks kept sending his players up and down the ice for hours, until at last, one player says, "Mike Eruzione, Winthrop, Massachusetts." Brooks replies with "Who do you play for?" Eruzione replies, "I play for the United States of America." Brooks replies with "That's all gentlemen." It reminds us that there are things bigger than just us, and though we may be good on our own, we are greater in teams.
“We Are Marshall” - For similar reasons as "Miracle on Ice," that the movie is based on a true story adds to the feel. After a plane plane crash killed 75 people, which mostly consisted of players and coaches, the movie does well to capture the emotion of the tragedy. Overall, this movie is an example of how sports can bring communities and people from all over together. At the end of the movie, it talks about how the program continued to rebuild and eventually won national championships. Sometimes with life, it's not about what it is now, it's about what it can be.
“Friday Night Lights” - I can confirm that after living in Canyon, Texas for about four years, this movie portrays Texas high school football fairly well. I have also seen Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, Texas and you can just feel the history, the tradition, and the electricity of Texas high school football. It also makes me reminisce some of my high school days as well because this movie just has that kind of feel to it. A small town, rallying around their team. Yep, that is Texas high school football to a tee.
“Space Jam” - Looney Tunes, with Michael Jordan? Yes please. Honestly if you were a '90s kid and you didn't see this movie once, what were you doing to yourself? Unless you're not a sports fan, which is alright. From the basketball game to the craziness and comedy of the Looney Tunes themselves to the intimidation of the Monstars to some facts about Air Jordan himself, this movie was an all-around champion and MVP like MJ himself. Which is exactly why some athletic brands still tribute this masterpiece of a movie. This one remains as my favorite just because of how well done the movie turned out. From His Airness being taken from the real world to Toon Land, or whatever it is, there's just no other sports movie or really a movie in general to my knowledge that is like "Space Jam."
Brody Hilgenkamp – Managing Editor and Digital Content Editor
“Bull Durham” – With all due respect to “Field of Dreams,” this is Kevin Costner’s best baseball movie. This movie captures the gritty charm of local baseball and the journey and personalities on the way to the big leagues. Tim Robbins is great as Nuke LaLoosh. The mound visit scene with the whole infield is classic, as is Crash Davis’s “I believe” monologue.
“The Sandlot” – This is a sentimental favorite for me because I basically lived it. My friends and I turned my friend’s yard into a hard brown patch of dirt because we played so much Wiffle ball and football on it. Our Wiffle ball games got delayed or stopped when foul balls went over the neighbor’s fence – multiple people lived in that house, and a couple of them had dogs that we naturally dubbed “The Beast.” Man, I wish I was a kid again.
“Major League II” – I don’t care if it’s sacrilegious but I think I like this one better than the original, probably because I saw it before I saw the original. There are so many great quotes in this movie, especially from Bob Uecker’s character Harry Doyle, the play-by-play announcer. I won’t spoil it, but there’s a scene in this movie that will forever alter the way you view croquet games.
“Cool Runnings” – Probably not a movie that would get two thumbs up from movie critics, but this is a fun flick. It’s a heartwarming story with a few good one liners and it’s about a sport most sports fans don’t pay attention to year in and year out, so it breaks up the monotony.
“Remember the Titans” – This is the first truly good based-on-a-true-story sports movie from Disney I remember watching and none of the other ones to follow – “The Rookie,” “Invincible,” “Miracle,” etc. – quite had the same magic. “Remember the Titans” had a good cast, good acting a compelling story that tugged on your heart strings.