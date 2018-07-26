AmeriLawn (Papio South) and SOS Heating & Cooling (Ralston) were both eliminated from the Area 1 bracket of the Nebraska Legion Baseball Tournament at Skutt. Both teams went 0-2 in bracket play to see their seasons end.
AmeriLawn’s momentum took a wrong turn in their first game of the tournament against Woodhouse Storm (Elkhorn South). The Titans took a 2-1 lead in extra innings and were one out away from the win before the game unraveled.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, with a runner on first and two outs, the Titans third baseman fielded a ground ball and tried for the force out at second base but the throw went into the outfield to set up runners on first and third.
The next Woodhouse batter lined a double down the right field line for a 3-2 walk-off win over the Titans.
With the format of the bracket, the Titans stayed in the winner’s bracket but had to take on top-seeded C&H Construction (Burke), where they lost 3-0 to end their season.
SOS struggled in the tournament. In their first game, SOS took on secind-seeded Medicine Man (Skutt), which posted a 9-0 victory.
The Rams would move into loser’s bracket where they lost their next game to Dave’s Auto Repair (Omaha Northwest) 12-2 to end their season.
Results:
Woodhouse 3, AmeriLawn 2 — Nate Denne gathered the only two hits for the Titans and added an RBI. Ryan Petersen pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out eight batters.
C&H Construction 3, AmeriLawn 0 — The Titans were no-hit against Burke.
Brandon Creps pitched 5 1/3 innings allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits to keep Amerilawn close.
Medicine Man 9, SOS Heating & Cooling 0 — Kaleb Holm, James Overkamp and Michael Heig each tallied a hit for the Rams.
Nick Wilke was hit by a pitch twice.
Dave Auto Repair 12, SOS Heating & Cooling 2 - Kyler Corcoran led the Rams with two hits while Overkamp, Tyler Kephart, Heig, Jared Urbach and Jahrran Paces each had one hit.
Paces and Zane Harris drove in the only two SOS runs.