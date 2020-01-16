Joey Skoff and Ater Louis led the way for Bellevue East in their win over Omaha Bryan 61-43 on Thursday night.
Skoff and Louis scored the first points, making it 8-1 forcing an early Bryan timeout with 5:06 remaining in the first quarter.
Bryan answered out of the time out with a 4-0 run, but a jumper by Skoff made the score 10-5.
Bryan's Abdi Basher knocked down a three to make the score 10-8 Bellevue East
Bryan went on a 12-4 run to make it 13-12 and give the Bears the lead, but Bellevue east closed the quarter on a 5-0 run to hold the 17-13 first quarter lead.
The second quarter started out much slower, with Skoff having the only basket through the first two and a half minutes.
The Chieftains and Bears traded baskets for a couple times and the score was 29-22 Bellevue East at the half.
Joey Skoff had 13 first half points for the Chieftains.
Bellevue East came out scoring in the third quarter, going on a 14-6 run to open up the lead to 43-28.
The Chieftains outscored the Bears 19-6 in the third quarter to take a 20 point lead into the fourth quarter.
Lavonte Howard scored five third quarter points to lead Bellevue East while Ater Louis dominated the paint on both sides of the ball.
Skoff scored five of the Chieftains first seven points of the fourth quarter as Bellevue East extended their lead to 55-32.
The Chieftains would use solid defense throughout the whole second half to stifle Bryan's offense and run away with this one.
Bellevue East won the game 61-43. Skoff finished with 20 points for a game high and Ater Louis added 12.
Bellevue East moves to 4-6 on the season while Bryan falls to 2-9.
Quotes and Stats will be added later