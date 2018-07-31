A pair of sixth-inning performances put DJ’s Dugout West in the third round of the winner’s bracket in the Class A State Tournament — American Division.
In the opening round, DJ’s faced off against Gretna Post 216 at Frerichs Field in Elkhorn. With a game time of less than an hour and a half, both pitchers delivered gems. In a pitchers duel, the Thunderbirds finally got to Gretna starting pitcher Cade Herrmann in the top of the sixth inning while West starter Cade Povich notched a shutout.
Levi Storey and Caleb Lemon both singled to start the inning before a sacrifice bunt by Matt Koenigsman moved the runners to second and third base with one out. Cooper Allen followed with a double to right field to score both the runners and give DJ’s a 2-0 lead.
That’s all DJ’s West starting pitcher Cade Povich needed in his complete game shutout. Although, Povich would pitch out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Blake Grimm and Caleb French both singled to start the inning before Caden Opfer’s bunt moved the runners to second and third with one out. Povich would end the threat by striking out the next two batters.
Povich allowed only five hits while striking out seven batters.
Gretna’s Cade Herrmann pitched six innings allowing two runs of four hits and striking out six batters.
With the win, DJ’s moved on to play Woodhouse Storm (Elkhorn South) in the second round of the winner’s bracket and Gretna dropped into the loser’s bracket and play Hastings 5 Points Bank (Hastings).
Hastings 5 Points Bank 1, Gretna Post 216 0 - The Dragons season ended with a 34-10 record with the loss.
Gretna fell 1-0 in a another pitchers duel to Hastings to end its season. Quinn Mason pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and striking out six batters to keep Gretna close. Herrmann and Mason recorded the only hits for the Dragons.
DJ’s West 8, Woodhouse Storm 6 - Against Woodhouse, DJ’s bats started to come alive, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after two innings.
Eric Anderson and Ryan DelRosario posted RBI singles in the first inning, while Lemon and Allen added the RBIs in the second inning.
Woodhouse plated four runs in the fifth inning to knock out DJ’s starting pitcher Caden Eby. Eby allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out three in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Woodhouse added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 6-5 lead before DJ’s put together another crucial sixth inning. In the bottom of the inning, DJ’s scored three runs on three straight at bats from Allen, Connor Schneider and DelRosario.
Lemon pitched a clean last inning to pick up the win for the Thunderbirds.
Lemon, Koenigsman and DelRosario each had two hits, with Allen and DelRosario adding two RBIs apiece. Storey added three runs for the Thunderbirds.
DJ’s played Millard West Roof Tech on Monday with the winner clinching an appearance in the state final that is scheduled for Wednesday, today.