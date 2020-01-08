Over the holiday break, Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Gretna, Bryan, Papio and Papio South competed in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament.
You can see Papio’s results with their semifinal recap article.
Metro Tournament results:
Bellevue East 67, Omaha South 17 — The Chieftains blew out the Packers in their opening round game of the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament. Keiley Hein led the way for the Chieftains with 11 points.
It was a balanced effort overall, as four Chieftains recorded eight or more points and 11 Chieftains scored. Kendall Taylor and Baylee Egan recorded 10 points each, respectively. Egan added 12 rebounds while Riley Jensen added eight points and five rebounds.
Marian 55, Bellevue West 47 — The Thunderbirds dropped a close contest in their opening round match up in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament. Taryn Wharton led the way with 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field. Wharton also recorded four rebounds. Siarra Roberts added 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting.
Bellevue West 65, Bryan 24 — Bellevue West took down Bryan in a consolation match up. Taryn Wharton led the way for the Thunderbirds with 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting and she added five steals. Dani Peterson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Omaha Westside 52, Gretna 40 — Gretna could not overcome a 17-8 deficit after the first quarter to the future tournament runner ups. Sophomore Grace Huntwork was the lone Dragon in double-figures with 10 points.
Madison Haddix and Avery Kallman recorded eight and six points for Gretna, respectively.
Gretna 57, Omaha Central 47 — Gretna held a 15-10 lead on Omaha Central after the first quarter and never looked back. Senior Alexis Spier led the way for the Dragons with 20 points. The Dragons either held the advantage or tied in each quarter over Central.
Grace Huntwork finished with 10 points for the second straight game and Avery Kallman and Hanna Spearman recorded eight points each, respectively.
Omaha North 65, Bryan 32 — Bryan finished 0-2 in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament. They lost to Bellevue West in the consolation round and lost to Omaha North in their opening round match up. The Bears fall to 1-7 on the season.
Burke 66, Papillion-La Vista South 57 — Burke outscored the Titans 25-8 in the third quarter to give them the lead and ultimately, the victory. This was the Titans opening round match up.
Emily Richards finished with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tate Norblade added 12 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Freshman Taylor Mauch finished with 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting. Mauch added five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Papillion-La Vista South 53, Elkhorn South 44 — Papio South defeated Elkhorn South in their consolation game in the Metro Holiday Tournament. This made their record 1-1 for the tournament and 3-5 on the season.
Gross finished 1-1 in the Aurora Holiday Tournament after winning the Cougar Classic the week before.
Aurora Holiday Tournament results:
Gross 49, Duchesne 26 — Senior Mackenna Sidzyik recorded 16 points and four assists for the Cougars. Rachel Culhane finished with 11 points and four steals. Gross outscored Duchesne 13-2 in the first quarter to take command of this game and they never looked back.
Blair 48, Gross 40 — Theo Mba finished with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting and 11 rebounds. Nine of her rebounds were on the offensive side of the glass. Rachel Culhane and Jenna Skradski finished with ten and nine points, respectively. Skradski added five rebounds.
Ralston finished 1-1 in the Nebraska City Holiday Tournament over the holiday break.
Nebraska City HS Tournament results:
Louisville 50, Ralston 28 — The Rams were down by 11 at the half and could not bring the score any closer in this one. The Rams were unable to crack the double-digit scoring mark in any of the four quarters thanks to stifling defense from Louisville.
Ralston 49, Nebraska City 47 — The Rams were down 25-20 at the half, but outscored Nebraska City in both the third and fourth quarter to take the lead and win the game. The Rams moved to 4-4 on the season with this victory.
Platteview finished the Plattview Holiday Tournament 0-1 and moved their season record to 5-2.
Platteview Holiday Tournament results:
Elkhorn 60, Platteview 38 — Elkhorn defeated the Trojans in their opening round game in the Platteview Holiday Tournament. With this loss, the Trojans moved to 5-2 on the season.
Regular season results:
Platteview 52, Plattsmouth 42 — The Trojans got back on track by defeating Plattsmouth. Ally Kuhl finished with 28 points, 12 of those coming in a three minute span. Piper Hart and Emma Lewis each finished with eight rebounds.
Gross 51, Bishop Neumann 37 — Rachel Culhane led the way for the Cougars with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Culhane added two assists and three steals. Theo Mba added 13 points and 18 rebounds for the Cougars, 11 of which were offensive. Mackenna Sidzyik recorded 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Gross 42, Waverly 32 — Theo Mba led the way for the Cougars, recording 10 points and 14 rebounds. Rachel Culhane finished with 10 points and three steals. Jenna Skradski recorded eight points and ten rebounds. Raegan Hughes finished with 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals as well for Gross.
Ralston 45, Omaha South 34 — E’saunjia Stewart finished with 16 points to pace the Rams in this victory. Stewart added 11 rebounds and three steals.