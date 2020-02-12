It’s uncommon to see a 12-year-old swimmer making news, but Ryan Bartlett has been good enough to do exactly that.
Bartlett is a swimmer with Bellevue Swim Club and a seventh grader at Lewis and Clark Middle School.
On Jan. 18th, Bartlett competed in the Midwest All-Star meet for the Midwestern All-Star team. The other regions that were represented were Colorado, Iowa, Missouri Valley, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Bartlett finished in the top eight of all seven of his events with best times. He also competed in two relays.