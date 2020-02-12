River Cities Conference Tournament:
The Ralston Rams were crowned the RCC Champs as three individuals were champions of there weight class while five more Ram wrestlers finished as a runner-up.
Micheal Mass at 126, Noah Talmadge at 145, and David Hernandez at 285 were individual champions for the Rams.
Braydn Anaya at 113, Caden Corcoran at 132, Alex Karasek at 138, Aaron Fowler at 195, and Cameron Hilton at 220 were runners-up for Ralston
Gross Catholic had some individual champions as well as some runner-ups.
Jackson Franks at 113 and Trystan Soby at 220 were champions for the Cougars.
Runners-up for Gross Catholic were Rex Floerchinger at 106, Cole Paladino at 145, and Nate Brennan at 152. Brandon Kabourek finished third at 170.
Boys Town Dual Tournament:
The Platteview wrestling team had a great Friday at Boys Town as the Trojans went 4-0 against their competition. The Trojans beat Ashland-Greenwood 51-24, Falls City 64-12, Arlington 45-33, and finally Boys Town themselves 58-10.
LHS Duals:
Papillion-La Vista South made their way to Lincoln on Saturday Feb. 8
The Titans went 1-2 overall on Saturday, as they lost two close duals to Lincoln Southeast 40-33, and to Lincoln Southwest 42-38. The Titan did win a dual against Lincoln High 54-24.
Bellevue East 41 Lincoln Pius X 39- The Chieftains edged the Thunderbolts in a down to the wire dual on Tuesday night.
Garrett Grice at 132, Daniel DeRosier at 138, Jacob Francois at 145, Caelan Hester at 152, Dalton Flibotte at 170, Ashton Evans at 182, and Preston Welch at 285 were victorious for East.
Gross Catholic 42 Roncalli Catholic 24- The Cougars had only two pins, but took down the Winged Lions.
Rex Floerchinger at 106, Jackson Franks at 113, Brayden Wiesen at 120, Nate Brennan at 152, Brandon Kabourek at 170, Tommy Gilbert at 182, and Trystan Soby at 220 won for the Cougars.
Gross Catholic 33 Omaha North 30- The Cougars edged the Vikings On Tuesday evening thanks to some especially good wrestling from the featherweights to the mid-weights.
Rex Floerchinger at 106, Jackson Franks at 113, Nate Brennan at 152, Christian Cardenas at 160, Brandon Kabourek at 170, and Tommy Gilbert at 182 all brought in wins for the Cougs.
Elkhorn South 50 Ralston 18- The Rams fell to the Wolves in Thursday night’s dual.
Jeremy McKee at 120, Michael Mass at 126, Noah Talmadge at 145 and David Hernandez at 285 were winners for the Rams.