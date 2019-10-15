Ralston and Gross Catholic competed in the RCC Tennis Tournament Oct. 7 at Koch Tennis Center.
The Rams placed fourth with 14 points and the Cougars added a fifth-place finish with 12 points. Mount Michael won first with 34 points.
In No. 1 singles, Chaz Bogle of Gross placed fourth. Bogle beat Peyton Hiserote of South Sioux City, Beatrice’s Connor Kelley and Ralston’s Tyler Richardson and lost to Skutt’s Connor Barrett and Mount Michael’s Issac Gart.
The senior lost to Roncalli’s Gavin Cismoski 9-7 in the third-place match for fourth place.
Ralston’s Richardson finished in sixth place overall. The junior lost to Mount Michael, Beatrice, Gross and Roncalli and defeated South Sioux City.
In No. 2 singles, Ralston’s Kevin Kraemer finished in fifth place. The junior fell to Kaden Robison of Gross, Beatrice’s Max Meyer, Mount Michael’s William Mallisee and Skutt’s Christian Norris and beat Juan Amador of South Sioux City and Roncalli’s Ben Rheinheimer.
Gross’ Robison placed seventh with losses to South Sioux City, Beatrice, Skutt, Roncalli, Mount Michael and defeated Ralston.
In No. 1 doubles, Ralston’s matthew Neville and Kaleb Holm placed fourth. The duo defeated Beatrice’s Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag, Roncalli’s Jesse Crouch and Troy Coughlin, Lucas Leiting and Jesse Hanna of South Sioux City and Ty Thrasher and Logan Srb of Gross while losing to Mount Michael’s Ethan Pentel and Peyton Rosenfels and Skutt’s Asher Kula and Robert Seaton.
Thrasher and Srb finished in sixth place with a win over Roncalli. The pair added losses to Beatrice, Skutt, Mount Michael, South Sioux City and Ralston.
In No. 2 doubles, Luke Bies and Elijah Weiss of Gross placed fourth. The pair defeated Ralston’s Roy Buettenback and Spencer Justesen, Nathan Feenstra and Anthony Rodriguez of South Sioux City and Roncalli’s Samuel Solis and Noah Hering.
The sophomores lost to Mount Michael’s Jose Castillo and Alex Payne, Beatrice’s Dawson Saathoff and Zackary Zimmerman and Skutt’s Justice Hanmer and Gavin Brummund.
Buettenback and Justesen downed Roncalli and South Sioux City and fell to Beatrice, Gross, Skutt and Mount Michael.
Regular season results:
Ralston 7, Gross 2 — Neville and Holm, Richardson and Kraemer and Buettenback and Justesen won their doubles match while Neville, Holm, Richardson and Buettenback won their singles matches for the Rams.
Bies and Weiss won their singles match for the Cougars.
Millard South 6, Ralston 3 — Neville and Holm won No. 1 doubles and Richardson and Kraemer won No. 2 doubles with Holm winning No. 2 singles for the Rams.