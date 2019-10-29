The Ralston cross country team had three runners medal in the boys and girls race combined in the Class B State Cross Country Championship at Kearney Country Club Friday.
The Ralston girls finished 10th as a team overall.
After finishing in 42nd last season, Raquel Skerston placed seventh to lead the Rams. The sophomore finished with a time of 20:14.5.
Jayden Harrington became the third girl in Ralston High School history to earn two state medals in her career. The senior finished 11th with a time of 20:27.5 to wrap up her Ram career.
Junior Samantha Willits finished 51st with a time of 22:14.7 while sophomores Cam Busenbark and Mariah Hargrave finished 81st and 86th, respectively, to round out the Ralston squad.
The Platteview girls placed 12th overall. Senior Claire Kallhoff finished 21st with a time of 21:07.1 to lead the Trojans. Sophomore Emma Middleton placed 49th with a time of 22:11 while junior Allison Kuhl placed 64th and sophomore Lua Abad Barja finished 82nd.
Senior Madison Nash did not finish the race for an unfortunate ending to her stellar cross country career.
• The Ralston boys finished in 11th place overall. Senior Noble Valerio-Boster finished 12th overall to medal for the Rams with a time of 16:56.8 Senior Merlin Padilla placed 39th with a time of 17:44 and freshman Brody Hinks tallied 63rd with a time of 18:19.5.
Junior Aleczander Kelsey and sophomore Kevin Santos finished 66th and 67th, respectively, while senior Zach Jepsen placed 80th to round out the Rams.
Platteview’s Evan Vertuli placed 50th with a time of 17:56.7 and junior Ryan Tolliver finished 83rd for the Trojans.
• The Cornerstone Christian boys finished in 10th place with 177 points in the Class D race at Kearney Country Club Friday. It’s the Cougars second season in program history.
Senior Gabriel Poppen finished 39th to lead the team with a time of 18:24 and senior Ethan Haeder placed 41st with a time of 18:25.7. Sophomore Jake Barnard placed 101st, sophomore Landon Tarr finished 111th and freshman Justin Sherman tallied 114th.
Brekyn Kok was the only girls qualifier. The freshman finished 68th with a time of 22:57.5.