The Ralston/Gross Catholic boys and girls swim team earned a pair of authoritative wins in a Thursday swim dual over South Sioux City.
The girls team defeated the Cardinals by a team score of 123-39.
Along the way, the team took first place in the 200 yard medley relay as Raquel Skerston, Angelina Orent, Cheyenne Rashad, and Lili Spady finished with a time of 2:13.23, a whole 14 seconds faster than the Cardinals.
Ralston’s Makenzie Warner was the girls champion at the 200 yard freestyle at 2:27.1.
Alissa Wagner continued the winning ways by earning first place in 200 yard IM with a time of 2:39.9.
Rahsad won the 100 yard fly with a time of 1:14.36.
Orent won 1st in in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:01.66.
The Rams also claimed first place in the 200 yard freestyle race, with members Spady, Skerston, Erin Ruane, and Wagner who combined for a time of 1:58.3.
Ruane took first place for the Rams in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.02.
Orent won the 100 yard breast with a time of 1:13.4 to win her second individual event of the day.
Last but not least, the Rams also took first place in the 400 yard freestyle, with members Orent, Wagner, Ruane and Rashad equaling out to a time of 4:28.57.
The Ralston/Gross Catholic boys also won in convincing fashion by a score of 145-9 over South Sioux City.
The boys swept the competition as the Rams teams or individual claimed first place in every event.
In the 200 yard medley relay, it was the team of Tyler Evans, Alec Kelsey James Kolbo, and Parker Siedlik that won first place with a time of 1:50.88.
Kolbo won the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.78.
Aiden Cote won the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:26.14.
Louis Gilmore won the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 23.26 seconds.
Preston Greiner took the win in the 100 yard boys fly at 1:00.85.
Cote took his second win in individual events as he won the 100 yard freestyle at 54.68 seconds.
Devin Mulder won the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:53.44.
The Rams won the 200 yard freestyle relay as Gilmore, Siedlik, Kolbo and Dylan Albracht combined for a final time of 1:39.61.
Braden Philippi took first place in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:17.06.
Gilmore won his second individual event in the 100 yard breast clocking in at a time of 1:04.62.
Finally, the Rams took first place in the 400 yard freestyle relay as Cote, Philippi, Evans and Jaxon Holler finished with 3:47 even as their time.
• Bellevue West participated in the Westside invite this past Saturday where the Thunderbirds saw multiple athletes put up solid numbers.
Ashleigh Ragone finished fourth in diving with a score that qualified her for the state meet.
Angelina Allen finished sixth in the 100 freestyle, McKenna Decker placed fifth in both the 50 and the 100 freestyle.
For the boys, Bryant Horbach came in seventh in the 50 freestyle and fourth in 100 freestyle and Robbie Burke took seventh in the 100 backstroke.
Finally, it was a big day for the 200 medley relay as members Isabelle Hanson, McKenna Decker, Grace Fettig, and Grace Barta broke the school record with a time of 1:56.27. The old record was set back in 1996.
Regular season results:
Brownell/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 122 Bellevue East 49 (Girls)- BCMR swept the events as they won each event.
The Chieftains did claim second place in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:04.31, members of that relay team were Ashley Stehlik, Haley Robb, Mikayla Wingate, and Ciara Stueve.
Stueve also took second place in the 50 freestyle as well as the 100 freestyle.
Brownell/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 92 Bellevue East 49 (Boys) - The Chieftains won three events, but fell short in their dual against the Raiders.
Bellevue East’s Caleb Budin won first place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.94 seconds, his teammate Ayden Johnson came in second.
Nicholas George won the 200 freestyle for the Chieftains with a time of 2:25.44.
Finally, the Chieftain 400 freestyle relay team took first place with a time of 4:09.07. This relay team consisted of members Budin, Rafe Davenport, Johnson George.
Papillion-La Vista/ Papillion La-Vista South 230 Bellevue West 132 (Girls)- The Titans/Monarchs took first place in eight consecutive events within the dual to top the Thunderbirds in Tuesday’s swim dual.
Papillion-La Vista/ Papillion La Vista South 230 Bellevue West 132 (Boys)- After the Thunderbirds won three straight swimming events, the Titans/Monarchs responded by winning the last eight remaining events to claim the win in last Tuesday’s swim dual.