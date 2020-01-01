Ralston/Gross boys finished third Dec. 20-21 at the Elkhorn Invite with a team score of 144. Gretna was sixth with 105 and Bellevue West was eighth with 63.
Louis Gilmore from Ralston/Gross finished third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 52.99 seconds. Dane Lavicky was third in the one-meter diving with a score of 314.45.
In the 500 free, Jon Galles of Gretna was second and Louis Gilmore fourth with times of 5:00.15 and 5:06.97, respectively.
Robbie Burke of West placed second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.46. Kalvin Hahn took second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.45.
On the girl’s side, West finished sixth with a team score of 88. Gretna was seventh with 71 and Ralston/Gross 10th with a team score of 16.
• Gretna boys and girls defeated South Sioux City 192-78 on Dec. 19. The Dragons were able to use multiple first-place finishers to pace themselves to an easy victory.
On the boy’s side, Phillip Matya won the 50 free with a time of 25.49. He also won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:16.40.
Galles won the 100 fly and the 100 back with times of 55.31 and 58.61, respectively. Kalvin Hahn won the 200 free and the 500 free for the Dragons with times of 2:14.25 and 5:04.93, respectively.
Senior Kellen McLaughlin won the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:30.84. Tyler Schwartzkopf won the 100 free with a time of 1:01.44 for Gretna.
Gretna also won the 200 free relay, 400 free relay and the 200-medley relay.
On the girl’s side, Juliana Anderson won the 100 breast and 200 free with times of 1:18.17 and 2:09.56, respectively.
Lilly Brophy won the 100 fly with a time of 1:12.57 and Mary Matya won the 100 free with a time of 1:03.40. Isabella Lindberg won the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:41.69 and Reese Naylon won the 500 free with a time of 5:45.32.
Gretna was also first in the 200 free relay, 400 free relay and 200-medley relay.
• Papio/Papio South competed in the Lincoln Southeast Knight Invite on Dec. 20. The boys finished fifth with a score of 193, while the girls finished fourth with a score of 234.
Due to holiday publication deadlines, all weekend results completed too late for publication.