Ralston finished 2-0 in the Nebraska City Holiday Tournament over the holiday break.
Nebraska City HS Holiday Tournament results:
Ralston 52, Louisville 44 — Drew Anderson and Jeff Evans each scored 12 points to lead the Rams, respectively. On the day, the Rams shot 22-for-40 from the field.
Talented junior Chaz Cullum finished with 11 points, two assists and three steals.
Ralston 84, Nebraska City 68 — Chaz Cullum finished with 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Drew Anderson finished with 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Cullum added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Anderson finished with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Roy Buettenback added 14 points, four rebounds and a steal. Luke ranch added eight points and six rebounds.
Six ITG teams competed in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament over the break. Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Bryan, Gretna, Papio and Papio South. Check out coverage of Papio and Papio South in the semifinals on Page B1.
Metro Conference Holiday Tournament results:
Bellevue East 74, Omaha Northwest 59 — Joey Skoff had a career day for the Chieftains, recording 42 points on 16-for-25 shooting from the field. Skoff finished 5-for-9 from behind the arc. He also recorded three rebounds and four assists.
Ater Louis also recorded a career day, finishing with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Louis finished 8-for-13 from the field.
Millard North 71, Bellevue East 60 — The Chieftains made a run at the end of this one, but could not overcome the Mustangs 28-15 lead after the first quarter.
Joey Skoff finished with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Ater Louis finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Louis also finished 7-for-7 from the field. TK Barnett finished with eight points, three rebounds and three steals.
Bellevue West 67, Benson 57 — The Thunderbirds used a 27-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to make a comeback in their opening round game of the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament.
Chucky Hepburn and Frankie Fidler led the way for Bellevue West, recording 21 points each. Fidler also recorded 10 rebounds while Hepburn recorded five rebounds, six assists and five steals. Louis Fidler added 16 points and six assists.
Creighton Prep 69, Bellevue West 50 — The Thunderbirds struggled to get going early, going down 20-8 in the first quarter. They could never quite mount a comeback against Prep as they fell in their second round game.
Chucky Hepburn led the way with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting. Hepburn also recorded four rebounds, five assists and three steals. David Nour added 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting.
Elkhorn South 67, Bryan 51 — The Bears dropped their opening round matchup in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament to Elkhorn South. Jay’Lyn Spears led the way for Bryan in this one with 23 points.
Burke 67, Bryan 64 — Lam Kauny led the way for the Bears in this consolation round game against Burke. Kuany finished with 20 points while Jai’Lyn Spears finished with 19 points for Bryan. Spears finished with 15 of his 19 in the fourth quarter. Bryan falls to 2-6 on the season with this loss.
Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 48 — Ty Perkins finished with 18 points with six three-pointers. Perkins added five rebounds. Clay Frost finished with 17 points, three assists and a steal. Ely Doble finished with 10 points and four assist also for the Dragons.
Gretna 64, Benson 39 — Ely Doble led the way for Gretna, recording 25 points on 10-for-13 shooting. Doble added seven rebounds and four assists. Clay Frost finished with 10 points, seven assists and three steals. Sophomore Grant Jansen finished with 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting and three rebounds. The Dragons moved to 4-5 after this victory.
Gross finished 0-2 in the Aurora Holiday Tournament over the holiday break.
Aurora Holiday Tournament results:
Aurora 55, Gross 35 — Zach Mandolfo was the lone Cougar in double-digits in this contest, recording 10 points. Thomas Anderson and Preston Higginbotham added eight and six points for Gross, respectively.
Blair 44, Gross 43 — Gross led heading into the fourth quarter, but they were outscored 15-11 in the final quarter to fall to 0-7 on the season. Thomas Anderson led the way for the Cougars with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting.
Zach Mandolfo added 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting. He also added four rebounds and two assists.
Platteview went 1-1 in the Platteview Holiday Tournament over the break.
Platteview Holiday Tournament results :
Elkhorn 43, Platteview 34 — The Trojans struggled to get going on offense against the pesky Antler defense.
Platteview 62, North Platte 49 — Tyler Riley led the way for the Trojans throughout this one. Riley finished with 23 points and five assists. Trey Brotzki finished with a double-double, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds. Connor Millikan added 14 points and six assists.
Regular season results:
Plattsmouth 48, Platteview 45 — The Trojans dropped a close contest to Plattsmouth on Saturday to fall to 6-3 on the season. Tyler Riley recorded 18 points and five rebounds while Trey Brotzki recorded 11 points and five rebounds.
Bishop Nuemann 56, Gross 28 — Gross was only down 20-16 at the half, but were outscored 23-5 in the third quarter to put this game out of reach.
Nathan Magnussen led the way for Gross, recording nine points on 3-for-5 shooting. Zach Mandolfo added five points for the Cougars.
Waverly 48, Gross 24 — Connor Capece recorded seven points for Gross and Zach Mandolfo added five points to contribute half of the Cougars scoring. Gross recorded just four points in the first half and they could not overcome that offensive struggle in the second half. Gross finished just 7-for-25 from the field.