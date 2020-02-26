The 2020 NSAA Wrestling State Championships have come and gone and area teams put up a solid showing overall.
In Class A, Papio South finished in eight place with 84.5 points. Papio finished ninth with 80 points. Bellevue East finished in 12th place with 66 points.
Gretna finished tied for 16th with 31 points and Omaha Bryan finished in 18th place with 30 points.
Bellevue West finished tied for 21st with 20 points.
For Papio South, Alex Irizarry finished in second place (145), Caleb Connor (160) and Tyler Robinson (220) finished in third place, Stone Sindelar (138) finished in fourth place and Tyler Durden (106) finished in sixth place.
For Papio, Cody Niemiec (138) finished in second place, Cole Price (152) and Alek Abels (195) finished in third place and Ian Rudner finished in fourth place to pace the Monarchs to a top 10 finish.
For Bellevue East, Garrett Grice (120) finished in first place and on top of the podium, Daniel DeRosier finished (132) in fourth place and Dalton Flibotte (152) finished in fifth place.
For Gretna, Jack Larchick (170) and TJ Huber (182) both finished in sixth place at their respective weight classes.
For Omaha Bryan, Noor Salat (113) and Jaylon Walker (220) both finished in sixth place.
Walker forfeited his 220 semifinal match for an undisclosed reason.
For Bellevue West, Jack McDonnell finished in third place (170) to cap off an impressive junior campaign.
In Class B, Ralston finished seventh with 70 points and Plattview finished in 24th place with 29 points.
For Ralston, Michael Mass (126) finished in second place after his great run to the championship. Noah Talmadge (145) and David Hernandez (285) finished in third place and Jeremy McKee (120) finished in fourth place. It was an impressive weekend for the Rams.
For Platteview, Elliot Steinhoff (152) finished in second place to provide the majority of the scoring for the Trojans.