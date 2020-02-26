Ralston competed in the B-1 district and ended their season with a loss to Duchesne. The Rams finished 7-17 on the season.
District B-1 results:
Omaha Duchesne 53, Ralston 38 — Duchesne went up 17-2 in the first quarter and even though the Rams were able to keep the rest of the game even, they could never mount a comeback.
Natalya Wells recorded 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. E’saunjia Stewart added seven points and Alex Johnson added seven rebounds.
Regular season results:
Bellevue East 45, Omaha North 42- The Chieftains held off a furious fourth quarter rally from the Vikings after entering the fourth with a 12 point lead.
Sophomore Hattie Baird lead the Chieftains with 13 points, her teammate and other fellow sophomore Riley Jensen had 10 points.
Bellevue West 55, Lincoln Southeast 42- The Thunderbirds used a big fourth quarter performance to top the Knights as they outscored Lincoln SE 19-8 in that final quarter.
Lincoln Southwest 72, Omaha Bryan 17- Silver Hawks won Friday contest with flying colors as they rolled past Bryan.
Bellevue West 70, Millard West 62- After building a slim 16-12 lead after the first quarter, the Thunderbirds increased the gap with a strong third quarter where they created a double-digit lead, the helped hold off a fourth quarter rally try by the Wildcats.
Sophomore Taryn Wharton scored the co-game high 24 points, senior Siarra Roberts had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore Emma Chrisman scored 10 points.
Elkhorn 56, Bellevue East 51- The Chieftains stormed out to an early 16-7 lead on the road after the first quarter, but they were unable to hold off the Antlers who outscored East by 14 points in the last three quarters who rallied back for the win.
Senior Keiley Hein scored the Chieftain’s high 12 points, sophomore Baylee Egan followed with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Millard South 72, Papillion-La Vista 51- A low scoring, 6 point second quarter doomed the Monarchs after the Patriots scored 20 points.
The Monarchs did not give in though as they fought back to make it an eight point ball game heading into the fourth quarter, but the Patriots jumped out a 14-5 run to start the fourth to pull away with the win.
Senior Olivia Boudreau lead Papio with 22 points, Lindsey Ingwerson followed with 15 points.
Gretna 49, Kearney 37- In a game that started slow with five combined first quarter points from these teams, the Dragons still went on to outscore the Bearcats in each quarter.
Three seniors scored double figures for the Dragons, as Alexis Spier, Hanna Spearman, and Madison Haddix all scored 10 points each. Sophomore
Grace Huntwork was right behind the senior trio with nine points.