Ralston’s Kaleb Holm and Matthew Neville wrapped up their tennis careers with a seventh-place finish in No. 1 doubles at the Woods Tennis Center Friday.

The Ram duo, ranked sixth, opened with a first-round bye before defeating No. 11 seed Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag of Beatrice 6-4 and 6-4 before falling to No. 2 seed Logan Barenberg and Isaac Hinze of McCook in the quarterfinals to end Thursday.

Ralston lost to Grand Island Central Catholic’s Jackson Farias and Jonathan Schardt, the seventh seed, by a score of 8-4 to start Friday. The loss moved the pair to the seventh/eighth-place match against No. 8 seed Chance Crowe and Devin Garcia of Alliance, where they won 8-6 to finish their careers.

Logan Srb and Ty Thrasher of Gross Catholic defeated Hastings Logan Johnson and Loki Hays 6-2 and 6-0 in the opening round before falling to No. 1 seed Hayden Royal and Hunter Royal of York in the second round.

In No. 2 doubles, Gross Catholic’s Luke Bies and Elijah Weiss, the 12th seed, defeated Zach Albrecht and Connor Causgrove of Nebraska City 6-4 and 6-4 before losing to No. 5 seed Hastings in the second round.

Ralston’s Roy Buettenback and Spencer Justesen lost 6-2 and 6-4 to Lincoln Christian’s Myles Olesen and Brady McGerr in the first round.

Gross Catholic’s Chaz Bogle won his first round matchup against Kearney Catholic’s Vincent Liljegren before losing to No. 3 seed York in the second round of No. 1 singles while Ralston’s Tyler Richardson fell to 12th seed Gavin Cismoski of Roncalli 6-2 and 6-3 in the opening round.

Kaden Robison of Gross defeated Roncalli’s Ben Rheinheimer 6-0 and 6-4 in the first round and then lost to No. 4 seed William Mallisee of Mount Michael in the second round of No. 2 singles.

Ralston’s Kevin Kraemer downed Lincoln Christian’s David Heeren in the opening round before losing to Skutt’s Christian Norris, the third seed, in the second round by a score of 6-1 and 6-1.

Overall, Gross placed ninth with 12 points and Ralston tied for 10th with 10.25 points.

