Ralston/Gross competed in the Skutt Catholic/Mount Michael Invite.
The Ralston boys finished first with 278 points and the Ralston girls finished third with 179 points.
On the boys side, the 200 yard medley relay consisting of Tristan Campbell, Alec Kelsey, Louis Gilmore and James Kolbo finished first.
The 400 yard free relay team consisting of Gilmore, Kolbo, Campbell and Aiden Cote also took first place.
Louis Gilmore finished second in the boys 200 free with a time of 1:52.16. James Kolbo finished second in the boys 100 yard fly with a time of 58.50.
Tristan Campbell finished third in the boys 100 yard freestyle with a time of 52.83. Campbell also took third in the backstroke. Louis Gilmore finished first in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:06.78.
Dane Lavicky won the one-meter dive with a score of 344.05.
On the girls side, their 200 yard medley relay team consisting of Erin Ruane, Lily Spady, Angelina Orent and Cheyenne Rashad finished third overall.
Cheyenne Rashad finished third in the 100 yard fly with a time of 1:14.72. Angelina Orent finished third in the 100 yard breast with a time of 1:18.43.
• Gretna swimming defeated Bryan on Jan. 23 in its dual meet.
On the boys side, the Dragons defeated the Bears 87-47.
Kalvin Hahn finished first in the 100 fly and 100 breast with times of 57.33 seconds and 1 minute, 2.23 seconds. Jon Galles won the 100 back and the 200 individual medley with times of 57.89 and 2:04.75.
Kellen McLaughlin won the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.59. Phillip Matya won the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.38. Jordan Salkeld won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:25.92.
On the girls side, Gretna defeated Bryan 110-36.
Juliana Anderson won the 50 freestyle and 100 back with times of 27.05 and 1:07.00. Reese Naylon won the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley with times of 57.65 and 2:24.40.
Lilly Brophy won the 100 fly with a time of 1:09.94. Anna Stednitz won the 100 breast with a time of 1:16.34. Grace Coufal won the 200 free with a time of 2:20.67.
For Bryan, Ruby Nelson won the 500 free with a time of 6:41.43.
• Bellevue East, Papillion-La Vista and Ralston/Gross dive teams all competed in the Ralston dive invitational over the weekend.
On the boys side, Dane Lavicky finished sixth overall for Ralston/Gross. Lavicky finished with a prelim score of 157.10, a semifinal score of 241.95 and a finals score of 325.05.
Nash McNichols finished in 16th place for Ralston/Gross. McNichols finished with a prelim score of 95.90, a semifinal score of 161.80 and a final score of 218.30.
On the girls side, Blake Dreher finished fifth for Papillion-La Vista. Dreher finished with a prelim score of 173.65, a semifinal score of 259.70 and a final score of 350.75. Also for Papio, Maria Kimpson finished with a prelim score of 131.50, a semifinal score of 204.75 and a final score of 259.65.
For Bellevue East, Taylor Miller finished in 14th place with a score of 143.35 in the prelim, 220.55 in the semifinal and 286.65 in the final round.
For Ralston/Gross, Logan Corcoran finished in 20th place with a prelim score of 112.95, a semifinal score of 183.15 and a final score of 251.85.
• Bellevue East swimming also competed on Saturday in the Lewis Central Invitational. The Chieftains faced Skutt Catholic/Mount Michael. Skutt/Mount Michael came out on top 256-168.
The sole winner of the day for Bellevue East came in the 100 freestyle, where Caleb Budin won with a time of 56.04. Nicholas George finished second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 58.20.
Budin also finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.21. George placed third in the 200 free with a time of 2:19.08.
Bellevue East defeated Benson on Jan. 21, 188-84.
For the boys, Budin won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle with times of 26.09 and 56.77.
Ayden Johnson won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:55.88. George won the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:37.80.
For the girls, Taylor Miller won the one-meter dive with 190.90 points. Ciara Stueve finished in first place in the 50 free and 100 free with time of 29.98 and 1:10.14.
Katheryn Cunningham won the 100 back with a time of 1:21.84. Aurora Villarreal won the 200 individual medley with a time of 3:34.06.
Madison Nash won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle with times of 2:45.20 and 7:32.30. Lillian Crouch won the 100 fly and 100 breast with times of 1:26.54 and 1:37.21.
• Bellevue West finished second at the Lewis Central Invite with a total score of 485 points.