The Ralston/Gross boys and girls swimming teams competed in the River Cities Conference Meet at Ralston High School on Friday and Saturday.
The boys team took the tram title with 438 points. The girls team finished third with 170.50 points.
On the boy’s side, Dane Lavicky finished first in the one-meter dive with a finals score of 357.55.
The Ralston/Gross 200-yard medley relay A team took first place with a time of 1:41.80. The relay team consisted of Tristin Campbell, James Kolbo, Alec Kelsey and Louis Gilmore.
Gilmore and Kolbo finished first and third in the 200-yard freestyle with times of 1:46.99 and 1:57.00.
Kelsey finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10.19. Campbell finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.06.
Kolbo also finished second in the 100-yard fly with a time of 58.29. Campbell and Aiden Cote finished second and third in the 100-yard freestyle with times of 51.36 and 53.61.
Gilmore and Devin Mulder finished first and third in the 500-yard freestyle with times of 4:53.52 and 5:35.69.
They also finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a relay team of Campbell, Kolbo, Gilmore and Jaxon Holler.
Tyler Evans finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.42. Kelsey and Preston Greiner finished first and second in the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 1:02.18 and 1:02.59.
The relay team consisting of Mulder, Cote, Braden Philippi and Kale Houston finished first in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
On the girl’s side, The Ralston/Gross 200-yard medley relay team finished third with a time of 2:00.31.
The team consisted of Erin Ruane, Cheyenne Rashad, Lili Spady and Angelina Orent.
Orent also took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.47.
Spady also finished fifth in the 50-yard free and the 100-yard free with times of 27.05 ad 1:00.10.
• Also, over the weekend, Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Omaha Bryan, Gretna and Papio/Papio South all competed in the Metro Conference Championships at Millard South and Millard West High School
On the boys side, Papio/Papio finished sixth, Gretna finished ninth, Bellevue West finished 13th, Bellevue East finished 16th and Bryan finished 17th.
For Bellevue East, the 200 yard medley relay and 400 yard freestyle relay were there best events as their times placed within the top 30.
For Bellevue West their final time in the 400 yard freestyle relay was 16th out of 32 times. Bryant Horbach, Robbie Burke, Josh Bugay, and Jarrett McQueen were the member among that relay team.
For Bryan the 200 yard medley relay team was the only event that scored event points for the Bears.
Jimmy Jacinto, Mitchell Gates, Blake Moore, and Gabe Kula were the members of that relay team.
For Gretna their final 200 yard medley time was within the top 15. Kellen McLaughlin, Kalvin Hahn, Jon Galles, and Philip Matya were members of that relay team. Hahn did very well in the 500 yard freestyle as well as his final time was good for fourth place. Galles also did well individually in the 100 yard freestyle where he finished in the top 10.
For Papio/Papio South, the boys finished sixth out of 17 teams. Joe Ciriaco finished second individually in the 50 yard freestyle, the 200 yard freestyle relay team placed fourth with members Brady Dumont, Henry Belik, Sean McElmeel, and Joe Ciriaco. These four were also members of the 200 yard medley relay team that placed fifth.
On the girls side, Papio/Papio South finished fifth with 205 points, Bellevue West finished ninth, Gretna finished 10th, Bellevue East finished 15th and Bryan finished 17th.
For Papio/Papio South, Blake Dreher finished fifth in the one-meter with 364.50 points. With their best performances being in the 200 yard medley relay and the 200 yard freestyle relay, and the 400 yard freestyle relay.
in the 50-yard freestyle, Lily Cunningham and Elizabeth Ford finished 10th and 11th with times of 24.71 and 24.83, respectively.
For Bellevue West, Mckenna Decker finished 13th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.22.
The Thunderbirds 200 yard relay team placed 11th with members consisting of Isabella Hanson, McKenna Decker, Grace Fettig, and Grace Barta. The 400 yard freestyle relay team with McKenna Decker, Grace Barta, Grace Fettig, and Angelina Allen placed 15th.
For Gretna the 200 yard medley relay placed 17th with members Juliana Anderson, Anna Stednitz, Lilly Brophy, and Reese Naylon, the same four also placed 17th in the 200 yard freestyle.
Bellevue East’s best performance came in the 400 yard where their time finished within the top 30. Haley Robb, Mikayla Wingate, Ashley Stehlik, and Madison Nash were the swimmers within that relay team.