The Ralston boys finished in first place with 378 points to win the Beatrice Invite Saturday.
Ralston’s Dane Laviky won the one-meter with 311.4 points. Jaxon Holler and Ethan Voss finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. James Kolbo, Aiden Cote and Kale Houston finished third through fifth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.
Kolbo won the 100 fly with a time of 59.84 while Tristin Campbell and Tyler Evans tallied second and third, respectively, in the 100 backstroke. Louis Gilmore, Braden Philippi, Houston and Devin Mulder placed second through fifth, respectively, in the 200 free.
Preston Greiner finished in second with a time of 2:18.84 in the 200 individual medley while Gilmore placed second in the 500 free with a time of 5:10.48. The 200 medley relay team of Evans, Greiner, Kolbo and Philippi finished second with a time of 1:51.21.
The 400 free relay team of Gilmore, Kolbo, Voss and Campbell finished second with a time of 3:37.14.
• Bellevue East and Omaha Bryan competed in the Benson Invite at Monroe Middle School Saturday. For East, the boys finished in fourth place with 144 points while the girls placed third with 185 points.
The Bryan boys finished sixth and the girls placed fourth. Bryan’s 200 free relay teams of Jimmy Jacinto, Micah Heyen, Conner Brandon and Gabe Kula finished fourth with a time 1:56.33. The Bellevue East 200 medley relay team of Ian Wedergren, Rafe Davenport, Caleb Budin and Nicholas George finished in third with a time of 4:13.38.
Bellevue East’s Budin finished fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.02 seconds.
Bryan’s Isabel Stewart finished in fourth place with a time of 29.55 in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:26.21. Ruby Nelson tallied fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:08.15.
Bellevue East’s 200 free relay team of Emily Beckham, Hannah Ferrin, Haylee Johnson and Mikayla Wingate finished fourth with a time of 2:15.48. Bryan’s 200 medely relay team of Nelson, Stewart, Reni Cimatoribus and Caroline Lesac finished third with a time of 2:26.64 while Bryan finished fourth.
Bryan’s 400 free relay team of Cimatoribus, Lesac, Nelson and Stewart placed second with a time of 4:50.72.
• Gretna and Bellevue West took part in the Burke Invite Friday and Saturday. For the girls, the Thunderbirds placed fifth with 88 points while the Dragons finished seventh with 86 points.
Gretna’s Reese Naylon finished fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 58.45 and McKenna Decker placed seventh with a time of 58.77 while Decker added fifth place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.98.
Gretna’s Juliana Anderson finished sixth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.37 and then sixth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:26.25. Naylon finished eighth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:08.92.
The Bellevue West relay team of Isabella Hanson, Decker, Elissa Treu and Grace Barta finished fourth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:01.83.
The Gretna and Bellevue West boys finsihed sixth and seventh, respectively.
Gretna’s Jon Galles finished sixth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.09 while Bellevue West’s Robbie Burke finished ninth with a time of 1:00.5. Galles added a fifth-place finish in the 100 fly with a time of 55.42.
Gretna’s Kalvin Hahn finished with a time of 1:03.65 in the 100 breaststroke to finished in fifth. The Gretna 200 medley relay team of Kellen McLaughlin, Hahn, Galles and Philip Matya finished fifth with a time of 1:46.48.
Regular season duals:
Bellevue West 248, Bellevue East 96 - Boys results: For the Thunderbirds, Bryan Horbach (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Robbie Burke (100 backstroke and 200 freestyle), Joshua Bugay (100 fly and 200 individual medley) and Tim Nixon (500 freestyle) won first place in, respective, events. Bellevue East’s Taylor Miller (one-meter) and Rafe Davenport (100 breast) were victorious for the Chieftains.
The 200-relay team of Bellevue West’s Horbach, Bugay, Jarrett McQueen and Jacob Shumate and the 200-medley relay of Bellevue West’s Burke, Shumate, Bugay and Horbach won first place, while Bellevue East’s Caleb Budin, Brody Wood, Ayden Johnson and Ian Wedergren won the 400-free relay.
Girls results: Bellevue East’s Taylor Miller (one-meter) won first while Bellevue West’s Hanson (50 free and 100 backstroke), Decker (100 free and 100 breatstroke), Treu (100 fly), Angelina Allen (200 free and 500 free) and Grave Fettig (200 individual medley) won first place.
Bellevue West’s Decker, Barta, Hanson and Treu won the 200 free relay. Decker, Emma Daniels, Fettig and Hanson won the 200 medley relay and Barta, Daniels, Amber Warak and Fettig won the 400 free relay.
Papillion-La Vista 113, Lincoln Southeast 66 - For the boys, Papio’s Landon Orth won first in the one-meter with 189 points. Blake Gross won the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.62 and Sean McElmeel won the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.88. Joe Ciriaco finished with a time of 50.55 to win the 100 freestyle and then won the 100 breast stroke with a time of 1:07.57.
Daniel Keller won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:04.92 and the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:12.26. The 200 free relay team of McElmeel, Gross, Keller and Ciriaco won with a time of 1:33.28.
The 200 medley team of Henry Belik, Ciriaco, Keller and McElmeel won with a time of 1:43.66.
Papillion-La Vista 129, Lincoln Southeast 57 — For the girls, Papio’s Blake Dreher won the one-meter with 178 points. Grace Cunningham won the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.61. Lily Cunningham won the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.39.
Olivia Dendinger came up victorious in the 100 fly with a time of 59.66 and then won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12.76. Sydney Taake won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.62 and Chloe Click won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:16. Elizabeth Ford finished with a time of 2:08.92 to win the 200 freestyle.
Emma Jones won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:46.78. The 200 free relay team of Ford, Lily Cunningham, Taake and Jones won with a time of 1:45.93 while Taake, Click, Dendinger and Cunningham won the 200 medley with a time of 1:55.99.
Ford, Madeline Huebert, Cunningham and Dendinger finished with a time of 3:53.46 to win the 400 free relay.