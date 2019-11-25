Two teams dominated the All-ITG Class B Cross Country teams with their performances in the regular season into districts and then in the state championships.
Ralston’s Raquel Skerston headlines the Rams group with the best place in state. Joining Skerston is Jayden Harrington, Noble Valerio-Boster, Merlin Padilla, Alec Kelsey and Brody Hinks.
Platteview tallied four selections in Madison Nash, Claire Kallhoff, Emma Middleton and Evan Vertuli to round out the 10 selections.
Skerston placed fifth at the Class of Metro, Ken Adkisson Invitational and Creighton Prep Invite to open the season and then a sixth-place finish at the UNK Invitational. The sophomore then posted her personal record at the RCC Championships with a time of 20:03.
The two-time All-ITG selection wrapped up her season with a second-place finish at the District B-1 meet and then finished seventh with a time of 20:14.5 at the state championships.
Harrington finished seventh, sixth, eighth and ninth in her first-four meets to open the season before finishing fourth at the RCC Championships with a time of 20:21. The senior then finished in first place at the District B-1 race with a time of 19:50.72 — to beat her personal best — and ended her career with a 11th-place finish at state with a time of 20:27.5. She is a three-time All-ITG selection.
Nash didn’t finish her career the way she wanted, but was still dominate when she did run. The senior finished in first place at the Class of Metro (PR with a time of 19:47.7), the JCC Invite and Arlington Invitational and then finished fourth at the UNK Invite. Nash finished third at the District B-1 race wit a time of 20:54.9. Unfortunately, the three-time All-ITG selection couldn’t finish the race at state, but sat in 10th after the first mile.
Kallhoff opened the season with a sixth-place finish at the Class of Metro and a fifth-place finish at the Arlington Invitational. The senior added sixth place at the Boystown Invite and finished seventh with a time of 21:46.73 at the District B-1 race. Kallhoff ended her career with a 21st-place finish at state with a time of 21:07.1 for a personal record.
Middleton finished off her second season with a 49th-place finish at state with a time of 22:11. The sophomore tallied eighth place at the Class of Metro and JCC Invite to open the season before a sixth-place finish at the Arlington invitational. At the District B-1 meet, Middleton placed eighth with a time of 21:59.37 — her best finish of the season — to earn her spot at state.
Noble-Valerio wrapped up his stellar Ralston career with a 12th-place finish at the state championships with a time of 16:56.8 — his best finish at state in his four years. To reach state, the three-time All-ITG selection finished second in the District B-1 race with a time of 17:09.85. The senior broke a school record at the RCC Championships with a time of 16:44 to finish third and he added a fifth-place finish at the UNK Invite.
Padilla ended his final season with a 39th-place finish at state with a time of 17:44. The senior placed 13th at the Class of Metro and finished in fifth place at the District B-1 race with a time of 17:40.13 for his best finish of the season. He ended his Rams career as a two-time All-ITG selection.
Hinks opened the season with a ninth-place finish at the Class of Metro and then, later in the season, finished with a time of 18:31 to finish 23rd at the RCC Championships. The freshman placed 10th with a time of 18:08.54 — for a personal best — at the District B-1 race to qualify for state, where he placed 62nd with a time of 18:19.5.
Kelsey finished 66th at state with a time of 18:24.6. The junior finished 12th at the District B-1 meet with a personal-best time of 18:08.54 to seal his spot at state. Kelsey added finishes of 15th at the Class of Metro and 19th at the RCC Championships.
Vertuli led the Trojan boys this season. The sophomore finished 16th at the Class of Metro, seventh at the JCC Invite and eighth at the Arlington Invitational. Vertuli placed ninth at the District B-1 meet with a time of 18:07.60 to qualify for state, where he placed 50th with a time of 17:56.7 — for a personal best.