Primetime Sporting Goods (Platteview) dominated the competition on its way to the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference championship.
Primetime outscored its opponents 29-1 on its way to the title, capped by an 8-0 win over Nebraska City Sunday. Primetime scored seven runs in the second inning and never looked back.
Nathan Michaels pitched a complete-game shutout, scattering three hits and striking out eight. Jordan and Caden Mathewson combined for five RBIs to lead the offense while Sam Kennedy added two hits.
In the semifinals Friday, Primetime downed Louisville 9-0. Caden Johnson held Louisville to four hits while posting a shutout on the mound. Hunter Babe drove in three runs with a triple while Caden Mathewson added two hits and three RBIs.
• Bryan Post 339 finished as a runner-up in the Millard Sox Gold Invite over the weekend.
Bryan fell to Millard North 10-2 in the championships game Sunday. Brandon Beaumont notched the only RBI in the game for Bryan, which was held to five hits.
Bryan went 2-1 in pool play to reach the finals:
Bryan 10, Millard Sox Gold 8 - Beaumont drove in seven runs on two hits, including a double, to pace the Bryan offense. Hunter Dysert and Mikey Hoback added two hits apiece while Preston Wilson scored four runs.
Bryan 10, Omaha Northwest 6 - Ricardo Guevara drove in two runs on two hits while Dysert knocked a home run as one of three hits. Brady Ferrell picked up the win on the mound.
Millard North 13, Bryan 2 - A Thad Kottich homer was the lone Bryan highlight.
• Amerilawn Irrigation was the only area team to post a winning record at the Pete and Coach K Tournament in Lincoln over the weekend.
Amerilawn went 2-1 and finished in a tie for first in its pool but didn't advance due to losing the runs scored tiebreaker. Amerilawn suffered a 4-3 loss to Waverly in the tourney opener before regrouping to beat Bellevue East and Rod's A's.
Ryan Petersen and Bodi Wallar combined for five RBIs with two hits apiece to lead Amerilawn over East. Lane Harris added an RBI with Austin Sides picking up the win on the hill. Sawyer Petersen went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Amerilawn past the Rod's A's.
DJ's Dugout West (Bellevue West) went 2-2 in the tournament. DJ's West beat Lincoln High and Parkview Christian while falling to Fremont and Lincoln Pius X. DJ's exploded for a 17-6 run against Lincoln High with Caleb Lemon and Eric Anderson each posting three RBIs. Cam Madsen and Levi Storey combined for five hits and five runs scored.
In a 10-1 win over Parkview Christian, Madsen went 3 for 3 with three runs scored while Ryan DelRosario and Cade Povich each drove in two runs.
DJ's East (Bellevue East) recorded a 1-3 record while SOS Heating and Cooling (Ralston) went 0-4. In East's lone win, an 11-8 triumph over Lincoln East, Ty Chudomelka, Jaxon Wells, Andrew Holloway and Corwyn Winters all tallied three hits while Winters added three RBIs. Steve Spurgeon and Ty Walls combined for four RBIs.
• Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) went 2-2 at the GI/Hastings Invite over the weekend.
Pinnacle beat Grand Island 8-6 before a 9-1 loss to Hastings Saturday while beating North Platte 12-4 Sunday, which followed a 10-4 loss to Kearney.
In the win over Grand Island, Coby Griffith homered with Caiden Hill and Ben Beaudin each driving in two runs. Against North Platte, Nick Ripa had three RBIs while Caleb Feeking went 3 for 3. Devin Vetter, Conner Barnett, Hill and Tom Loseke each had two hits games.
• Gretna Post 216 swept a doubleheader with Norfolk Saturday with scores of 3-2 and 9-7.
Quinn Mason drove in two runs in game one with Tanner Huber adding an RBI while Cade Herrmann knocked two hits. In game two, Bryant Jeary led the Gretna offense with three hits and two RBIs. Blake Grimm and Caleb French each added two hits and Collier Buttgen earned the win on the mound.
Pinnacle, DJ's West headline area teams in Metro standings
With just over two weeks before the start of area tournaments, we take a look at where the seven area teams currently sit in the standings. With four area tournaments, which start July 20, the top four teams in the standings will earn a No. 1 seed.
Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) sits in sixth place with a 5-2 league record and still have games against Burke and Creighton Prep, and games to makeup against Omaha Northwest, Skutt and Millard Sox Black.
DJ’s West (Bellevue West) is one spot below Pinnacle in seventh place with a record of 7-3. DJ’s still has games against Elkhorn South and Elkhorn.
DJ’s East is currently in 10th place with a record of 7-4. East still has a makeup game against Millard North to play.
DiGiorgio’s (Gross) and SOS Heating & Cooling (Ralston) both sit with a record of 3-6. Amerilawn (Papio South) holds a league record of 2-5 with games against and Bryan Post 339 is Bryan is 1-8.
Regular season results:
Prep 8, DJ’s East 0 - The Chieftains only managed two hits, coming from Tanner Matt and Jaxon Walls, in the shutout loss.
Skutt 9, DJ’s East 1 - Ty Chudomelka, Jaxon Walls and Andrew Holloway recorded the three total hits for DJ’s. Winters drove in the only run on a RBI ground out.
DJ’s West 6, Amerilawn 5 - After Amerilawn came back from down three in the sixth, DJ’s walked off with the win with a Noah Hammond single to left field that scored Levi Storey. Storey and Hammond led DJ’s with three hits apiece.
Nolan Conyers and Thaison Glenn led Amerilawn with two hits each. Five different players added a RBI. In 5 2/3 innings of work, Ryan Petersen allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out six.
Millard South 3, DJ’s West 1 - Millard South won on a walk-off two-run home run in the seventh inning. Cooper Allen and Cam Madsen had the only two hits for West.
Cade Povich pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out nine.
Millard North 12, Amerilawn 4 — Grant Oseka drove in two runs on two hits while Sawyer Petersen added a trio of hits for Amerilawn, which fell in a 7-3 hole after two innings.
Gretna Post 216 13, Beatrice 1 - Gretna cruised to the victory by scoring at least three runs in three of the five innings. Caden Opfer led Gretna with two hits, while Caleb French, Collier Buttgen and Carson Dudrey each drove in two RBIs. Buttgen earn the win by pitching four innings allowing one unearned run on two hits.
Gretna 10, Lincoln North Star 2 - The teams completed a delayed June 6 game Thursday. Coby Hardies hit the scoreboard on a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Even Beran added two hits and two RBIs.
Pinnacle Bank 5, DiGiorgio’s 2 - DiGiorgio’s tied the game at 2-all in the fourth inning, but Pinnacle Bank scored in the last two innings to prevail. Conner Barnett led Pinnacle with three hits and scored three runs with Nick Ripa and Cole Wilson each adding two hits.
Jadyn Frederick allowed two unearned runs on two hits in a complete-game effort.
Nolan Lewandowski and Colin Almgren each drove in a run for DiGiorgio’s.
Omaha Central 6, Pinnacle Bank 5 - A four-run fifth inning helped Central soar to the win. Barnett hit a home run with Ben Beaudin and Cole Whitehill each adding two hits, including a double.
DiGiorgio’s 6, Millard West 2 5 — DiGiorgio’s scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win, capped by an RBI single by Brendan Chonis. Lewandowski drove in a pair of runs on two hits while Ben Deiber and Connor Weis each added an RBI.
Millard Sox Gold 7, Bryan 6 — AJ Latoza and Brady Ferrell each knocked two hits for Bryan while Justin Dropinski and Mikey Hoback added RBIs.
Bryan 6, Omaha Northwest 4 — Ricardo Guevara drove in four runs and legged out a triple to pace Bryan. Preston Wilson and Ferrell each added an RBI with Hoback hitting a double.
SOS Heating & Cooling 7, Millard West 1 - Nick Wilke sparked the offense with one hit, three RBIs and two runs. Tyler Kephart added two RBIs and pitched three scoreless innings of relief. Parker Clapp pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.
Primetime Sporting Goods (Platteview) 12, EMN Nationals 1 — Grant Thomas contributed three hits, two runs and two RBI, while Colin Lynam and Jordan Mathewson added two hits each. Caden Mathewson also drove in two RBIs.
Nathan Michaels pitched three innings allowing only two hits while striking out eight batter in the victory that sent Primetime to the semifinals of the Southeast Nebraska Baseball Conference tournament.