Primetime Sporting Goods (Platteview) continued a hot run into the Class B American Legion State Tournament.
Primetime won its first two games of the state tournament to improve to an eight-game winning streak.
Primetime played Hickman in a winner’s bracket battle Monday evening. The winner would clinch a spot in the state final, which is scheduled for today, Wednesday.
Primetime 5, Wahoo 1 — Primetime opened the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the third. Ryan Roesler drove in the first run after reaching on an error and Sam Kennedy followed with a double to score Roesler.
Kennedy scored the third run of the inning when Cade Lynam reached on an error.
Wahoo made it 3-1 in the third before Primetime closed the scoring with two in the fifth. Caden Mathewson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Nathan Michaels pitched a gem by going six innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run. Michaels struck out five and worked around five walks and two hit batters. Caden Johnson pitched the final inning to close the game.
Jordan Mathewson notched two of Primetime’s five hits on offense.
Primetime 5, Lincoln Lutheran 3 — Primetime trailed 2-1 before scoring twice in the fifth and sixth innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, after a Hunter Babe single, Grant Thomas scored on an error, which also allowed Babe to reach third. Jordan Mathewson scored Babe with a sacrifice fly.
In the sixth, three straight singles by Kennedy, Michaels and Cade Lynam loaded the bases. Thomas added an RBI single and Michaels scored on a wild pitch to give Primetime a 5-1 lead.
Lincoln Lutheran scored once in the seventh on an RBI double.
Babe and Cade and Colin Lynam each had two hits. Jake Richards earned the win with 6 1/3 innings of work. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts. Nick Adkins earned the save by recording the final two outs.