Papio dropped their semifinal match up in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament to Creighton Prep, 61-55.
Papio struggled out of the gate to get going, as Prep went up 13-7 to open the game. After a timeout, the Monarchs settled down and went on a 6-0 run to quickly tie up the game.
Both offenses went stagnant to end the quarter and the score stayed tied at 13-13.
Both defenses kept up the great work in the second quarter, making the offenses uncomfortable and not letting them get into their sets. The score was 27-26 with the Monarchs leading heading into halftime.
Kyle Ingwerson and Papio came out the aggressors in the second half, but Prep was able to keep the Monarchs at bay and take a 47-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
Prep scored 21 points in the third quarter after only scoring 26 in the first half.
Papio kept trying to cut into the lead, but could never quite get it close enough.
Creighton Prep started on a 7-2 run and used the clock very well to make it hard on the Monarchs to get any closer.
Papio attempted to make a run late and pulled to within four points, but Prep closed it out at the free throw line and went home with a 61-55 victory.
Quotes and stats will be added Friday