Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista South and Gross will start their respective postseasons on Friday. Bellevue West and Papio South will compete in the Class A playoffs while Gross will compete in the Class B playoffs.
Lincoln East (5-4) at Bellevue West (9-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bellevue West High School
How they got here: Lincoln East opened the season with wins over Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Northeast, where the Thunderbolts are the 16th seed. The Spartans then lost to Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast. The Silver Hawks and the Knights are both in the playoffs as the 11th and second seed, respectively. East went on a three-game winning streak against Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star and Omaha Bryan before falling to No. 1 seeded Millard West and No. 6 seed Grand Island to finish the season. The Spartans went a combined 1-4 against playoff teams. When Lincoln East has the ball: The Spartans are averging just over 30 points per game against a Thunderbird defense that has allowed 35 total points this season. Bellevue West will need to recognize the two-different quarterbacks that Lincoln East will play. Noah Walters and Austin Schneider split time under center, but have two different skill sets. Walters is more of a passing threat throwing seven touchdowns to one interception this season while Schneider leads the team in rushing attempts and has thrown three interceptions compared to one touchdown. Both quarterbacks will run more than pass, but wide receiver Luke Spethman will be the go-to target when they do. The senior has 148 yards and four touchdowns this season.
When Bellevue West has the ball: The trio of Nate Glantz, Jevyon Ducker and Zavier Betts has proven to be lethal and they have shown no signs of slowing down and that doesn’t include Keagan Johnson and Nate Sullivan, who are just as big of weapons. The Lincoln East defense has forced 25 turnovers this season, so the right decision making will be key for Glantz. The wildcard will be the T-birds offensive line to keep the line of scrimmage clean as Lincoln East has sacked the quarterback 14 times.
Glantz has thrown for 2,159 yards with 29 touchdowns and no interceptions. Ducker has ran for 1,315 yards and 25 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 230 yards and four more touchdowns. Betts has 41 catches for 847 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is averaging 20.7 yards per catch.
Outlook: On paper, the Spartan defense could give Bellevue West some fits, but Lincoln East hasn’t faced this many of offensive weapons this season. Bellevue West has cruised through the season and into these playoffs, outscoring opponents 500-35 and shutting out the last thwo of four opponents and four times overall. The Spartans have also been outscored 112-64 against the five teams they played that are in the playoffs. The Thunderbirds have too many playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Gross (3-6) at Waverly (8-1)
Friday, 7 p.m. at Waverly High School
How they got here: The No. 3 seeded Vikings have cruised this season with their only loss coming by seven points to No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt in double overtime. Including Skutt, every opponent Waverly has faced this season, besides Ralston, is in the Class B playoffs. They’ve beat No. 10 Seward, No. 7 Bennington, No. 5 Roncalli, No. 13 Lexington, No. 8 Norris, No. 12 Plattsmouth and they have beat No. 14 Gross already this season. The Vikings might be one the most battled tested teams in all of Nebraska. In a week 6 matchup, the Vikings defeated the Cougars 43-21 at Bryan Stadium.
When Gross has the ball: Gross is without quarterback Jake McGregor, who is out for the season due to injury. With McGregor out and Waverly only giving up 144 points on the year, they will need to establish the running game early to make it easier getting the ball moving through the air. In their previous matchup, McGregor passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns, but running back Gage Mill could only find 16 rushing yards on 11 carries. The offensive line will need to do better to keep Gross alive.
Freshman Henry Teunissen will be seeing some pressure and nerves, so Mill will need to move a few first down chains. The Cougars have the wide receiver to make plays, but the freshman will need to find them open.
Gross cannot be one dimensional on offense and expect to stay competitive in a big away matchup.
When Waverly has the ball: The Vikings offense jumped out 37-0 in the second quarter in the last meeting. Don’t expect Waverly to do much passing as they only completed two passes last matchup while two running backs rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown. In total, Waverly scored four rushing touchdowns in the last meeting.
Outlook: Waverly may be one of the best teams in Class B and without McGregor, it’ll be even harder for the Cougars to keep pace all game long. Two things will need to happen for Gross to come out with the upset. The Cougars defense will need to force an early turnover and the offense will need to be able to convert long drives to control time of possession.
Papio South (5-4) at Millard South (8-1)
Friday, 4 p.m. at Buell Stadium
How they got here: The Patriots come into the contest as the No. 3 overall seed. Millard South allowed a total of 17 points and scored more than 40 points in its first three games against Gretna, Lincoln Pius X and Millard North. They then lost to No. 1 seed Millard West by 11 points before rattling off five-straight wins to end the season. In that span, the Patriots beat Omaha Northwest, Elkhorn South, Columbus, Creighton Prep and Omaha Westside. Against playoff teams, Millard South was a combined 5-1.
When Papio South has the ball: The Titans have the playmakers to compete with Millard South. Running back Nick Sich has been a tough load to tackle while tight end Will Swanson and wide receiver Landon Jeweel have made their share of big plays this season. The offense line will need to open holes and protect quarterback Connor Crandall for them to have a shot. Papio South even has a solid kicker in Trenton Brehm, if they can move the ball at a consistent rate.
When Millard South has the ball: Papio South has the front seven to seal up the middle of the field, but Millard South has a big offensive line. It will be important for the Papio South edge rushers to contain the read option while the secondary protects any leaks at the second level. Millard South has a potent QB/RB combo in T.J. Urban and Isaiah Harris. It’s a daunting task on the road.
Outlook: The Titans will look to their senior leaders to help them pull off an upset in this one. Crandall has thrown for 1,350 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Sich has ran for 1,150 yards and 13 touchdowns. If these two guys can get going offensively, they will give themselves a shot to take down Millard South.