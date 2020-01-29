Platteview wrestling competed in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite over the weekend.
For the Trojans, Nick Demonte (138 pounds) and Garrett Johnson (145) took first place. Nick Horst (182) finished second in his weight class. Leo Guenther (220), Elliot Steinhoff (152) and Carson Ross (170) all took third place. Brennan Campbell (285) finished in fourth place.
• Bellevue East, Gross and Ralston competed in the Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday.
For the Chieftains, Garrett Grice (120), Daniel DeRosier (132) and Preston Welch (285) all finished in first place. Dalton Flibotte (152) finished in third place.
For Gross, the results were not posted online.
For Ralston, Caden Corcoran (132) and David Hernandez (285) both secured second place finishes.
• Bellevue West competed in the UNK Midwest Duals day one on Friday, Jan. 24. Gretna competed during day two on Saturday. The Thunderbirds finished the duals 2-3. Gretna finished 1-3.
Bellevue West defeated Alliance 39-30 and defeated Kearney 41-27. The Thunderbirds lost to Broken Bow 51-24, Norton Community 52-29 and Pierce 42-39.
The Dragons lost to Bloomfield 43-36, Columbus 58-18 and Kearney 49-19. The Dragons defeated Central, Wyoming, 57-12.
• The Bryan Bears competed in the Coach Kottich Classic on Thursday, Jan. 23. The Bears defeated Omaha South 66-12 and South Sioux City 45-27. The Bears lost to Omaha Central 49-30.
The Bears also competed in the Holton High School Invite.
Mohamud Abdi (106), Abdi Mohamed (126) and Toby Wingender (138) all took home first place titles.
Jake Schoenauer (182) and Jaylon Walker (220) finished second. Chase Pokett (170), Fabian Reid (285) and Noor Salat (113) finished third in their respective weight classes.
Regular season results:
Westside 37, Ralston 36 — The Rams came up one point short in this dual against the Warriors.
Bradyn Anaya (113), Michael Mass (126), Caden Corcoran (132), Noah Talmedge (145), Chase Nichols (152), Brandon Cavender (170) and David Hernandez (285) all secured individual victories.
Millard North 39, Gretna 33 — Gretna took the Mustangs to the final match, but ultimately was not able to get the victory.
For the Dragons, Brandon Stalker (120), Josh Arend (126), Dylan Shelden (132), Keegan McArtor (145), Jack Larchick (170) and TJ Huber (182) all secured individual victories.
Millard South 64, Gretna 10 — Dylan Shelden (132) and Jack Larchick (170) were the sole Dragons to get wins against the No. 1 ranked Millard South Patriots in this dual match.
Papillion-La Vista 46, Omaha Central 25 — The Monarchs secured victories from Ian Rudner (126), Josh Richardson (138), Coleton Haggin (145), Cole Price (152), Travis Powers (160), Carson Maas (182), Alek Abels (195), Dominic Martinez (106) and Jacob Williams (113).
Bellevue East 45, Plattsmouth 31 — The Chieftains secured victories from Dalton Flibotte (152), Colton Polson (182), Rayden Thompson (195), Dylan Hayes (220), Preston Welch (285), Donald Mather (120), Kyrell Jordan (126) and Daniel DeRosier (132).