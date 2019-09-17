Platteview’s Izzy DeLoske finished the Plattsmouth Invitational with a career low score of 118. However, as impressive as that is, she did something else that will stick with her forever.
On the ninth hole at Bay Hills Golf Course from 142 yards out, DeLoske shot a hole in one with her driver. A task that for golfers, stands out as a defining moment in a career and one she will not soon forget.
DeLoske was able to use the momentum from this shot to head to the clubhouse with a career low score of 118, a team low score for the Trojans.
A hole-in-one is a rare accomplishment for the greatest of golfers and is a sight that is sure to please golf fans.
This will be something that DeLoske and her Platteview teammates remember for a long time.