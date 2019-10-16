Coming off a tough loss on October 4th to Boys Town, the Platteview football team bounced back in a big way, taking down Concordia 30-0 on Friday, October 11th.
After struggling with costly turnovers against Boys Town, the Trojans won the turnover battle against Concordia 3-0. They also out gained the Mustangs 324 to 158. Coach Mark McLaughlin was very impressed with the defense and how they defended Concordia star Jack Torosian.
“We were able to contain one (Torosian), and one is not himself he’s obviously playing in a cast but early in the year he is putting up 300 yards total offense throwing it and running it and he’s a tremendous player. We were able to bottle him up. He got loose early in the first play of the second half, I think he had a 20-yard run, but that was about it.
Platteview got on the board early after a rushing touchdown from Braden Johnson. Johnson finished with 122 yards of offense, two touchdowns, a two-point conversion and two interceptions. Coach McLaughlin had nothing but praise for McLaughlin.
“We say this every week, he’s someone that’s not the QB but he’s playing QB, he’s not a safety he’s a corner. He’s a kicker, he’s a punter, he’s the holder on PAT he does it all for us and sometimes it means playing out of position if that’s what’s best for the team. I’ll take that kid anywhere, any day.”
This was the only touchdown of the first half as the two teams went into the break with the Trojans up 8-0. Platteview came put strong in the second half and finished with 22 points to win 30-0. According to coach McLaughlin, that was intentional.
“Part of our plan in the first half was to make them run laterally. We ran a lot of sweeps and a lot of roll outs and stuff like that in the first half because they are huge up front. We thought if we could make them go side to side, we might not put up a lot of points but it would help us in the second half and I think that mattered.”
Tanner Millikan finished with 18 tackles and 62 rushing yards for the Trojans. Johnson caught a touchdown pass from Eliott Steinhoff and Tobius Nixon finished with 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
With running back Jed Christensen out due to injury and bad weather, the Trojans had to rely on Nixon in the running game and he delivered in a big way.
With the Trojans up 30-0 in the fourth quarter, Johnson intercepted passes on two straight possessions to seal the shut out.
This game had some personal fouls and chippy play early on and coach McLaughlin mentioned that he likes when his players are playing hard, but they cannot go too far to where it affects the team.
“I can handle personal fouls if they are live ball things. If a kid gets a roughing the passer or something like that where it’s a live ball, unnecessary roughness, obviously I don’t want that, but you can at least see what happened, the kid was playing hard and that’s what those were. I’m not at all saying I want penalties, but you live with that and that part of football. But the mouth stuff, we didn’t have any of that tonight and if we did those kids would’ve been on the sideline.”
On Friday, Platteview will head to Arlington in a huge match up with playoff implications. Coach McLaughlin wants his team to be more physical to match Arlington.
“We’re gonna have to be a little more physical than we were tonight and that’s not to take away what we did tonight, but we are still learning how to be physical. Being physical isn’t necessarily tackling someone hard, it’s every play all night long, firing off the ball and making the guy across from you, making his night miserable, We are learning how to do that and it started to come together tonight but Arlington is gonna be physical so were gonna have to be too.”