Platteview moved to 5-0 on the season after defeating Duchesne Thursday night in the first round of the Cougar Classic.
The Trojans held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, winning the game 49-37.
Defense has been the staple for Platteview thus far this season and Thursday night was no different. The Trojans only allowed 37 points and made it difficult for Duchesne all night handling the basketball. They also kept the energy levels high all night, making a Duchesne late run impossible.
"I think because we have eight seniors and four juniors and to be quite honest they are all fighting for playing time because they all can play" Platteview head coach Gary Wood said about the defense. "There are some elements in practice of course we run up tempo in practice but I think the kids know that if they want to have a chance to win it is going to have to be on the defensive end and getting up and down the court."
The Trojans came out firing in this one, putting up 16 first half threes. They made four of them and it was 12-10 after the first quarter.
We knew Duchesne went 6'3, 6'1 and 5'11 and I figured they would come out in a 2-3 (zone) or a 3-2 (zone) with their size," coach Wood said. "They packed it in and credit to them because it was mainly one and done. They were going to give you one shot and then they were going to get the rebound and we are not the tallest team.
"Starting the game we knew it was going to come down if we could create turnovers and there guards did a good job of not turning the ball over. Then, it became a half court game." coach Wood added.
The Trojans came out hot in the second quarter, starting on a 10-1 run. This really opened up the game and put pressure on Duchesne to return the favor or risk letting Platteview run away with it.
The score was 28-21 at the half and a big reason for the Trojans success was their guard play.
"Here's the crazy thing, they are both point guards (Anna Koehler and Ally Kuhl), but Rachel MacDonald is also a point guard and Halle Johnson, who was our leading scorer last year, she can also play point guard," said coach Wood. "So it makes it really easy when you have so many girls who can actually handle the ball.
"Also in practice it makes them more up tempo because you have guards guarding guards."
The Trojans locked down on defense in the third quarter, only allowing eight points and recording five steals in the opening four minutes of the second half.
They started the second half with heavy pressure and traps to make the Duchesne offense uncomfortable and force some turnovers.
The fourth quarter was uneventful offensively, as the two teams combined for just 16 points. Platteview kept their lock down defense going and won the game 49-37. They stifled any type of run that Duchesne tried to make.
Platteview is 5-0 on the season and coach Wood looks towards his team's experience as to the main reason why.
"We have shot really well because we have a lot of shooters on the team," coach Wood said. "I also believe it is because we are an older team to be quite honest with you. When you have eight seniors that know it is their last shot they work really hard and they value every day.
"The season is already 25 percent over and it's going fast and they know that. It makes my job easier" coach Wood added with a smile.
Halle Johnson led the way for the Trojans with 15 points. Rachel MacDonald added six.