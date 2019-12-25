Millard North 45, Bellevue East 28 — For the Chieftains, Garrett Grice (126), Daniel DeRozier (132), Caelan Hester (138), Dalton Flibotte (152), Collin Mutzenberger (170) and Preston Welch (285) all won their respective matches against Millard North.
Bellevue West 66, Thomas Jefferson 18 — The Thunderbirds rolled to victory in this one.
Johnny Palermo (120), Grant Moraski (126), Hunter Blamble (132), Mason Curtis (138), Dylan Campos (145), Seth Gage (160), Daniel Ochoa (170), Jack McDonnell (182), William McCann (195), James Keller (220) and Benjamin Hazel (285) all won their respective matches.
Platteview 36, Bryan 35 — For the Trojans, Aiden Riha (120), Dylon Bills (126), Elliot Steinhoff (152), Nathan Seeber (160), Nick Horst (182), Riley Leng (195) and Benjamin Kimball (285) all won their respective matches.
For the Bears, Abdi Mohamed (132), Angel Reyes (138), Tobin Wingender (145), Chase Pokett (170), Jaylon Walker (220), Mohamud Abdi (106) and Noor Salat (113) all won their respective matches.
Bryan 51, Ralston 22 — For the Bears, Uriel Perez (132), Abdi Mohamed (138), Carlo Jiminez-Fuentes (160), Chase Pokett (170), Jacob Schoenauer (182), Jaylon Walker (220), Mohamud Abdi (106), Ulysses Rocha (113) and Noor Salat (120) all took individual victories in the team win.
For the Rams, Noah Talmedge (145), Miguel James (152), Aaron Fowler (195), David Hernandez (285) and Caden Corcoran (126) took individual wins from the Bears.
Platteview 43, Ralston 35 — For the Trojans second victory of the night, they got wins from Nick Demonte (132), Elliot Steinhoff (152), Nathan Seeber (160), Carson Ross (170), Nick Horst (182), Jacob Rehbein (220), Gage Ryba (106) and Evan Vertuli (113).
For Ralston, Caden Corcoran (126), Owen Molgaard (138), Noah Talmedge (145), Aaron Fowler (195), David Hernandez (285) and Jeremy McKee (120) won their matches.
Burke 44, Gretna 24 — Gretna got individual wins from Jack Larchick (170), Jackson Arend (195), Tim Kula (182), Breken Heiman (220) and Keegan McArtor (145).
Gretna 41, Creighton Prep 34 — Ayden Hall (113), Brandon Stalker (120), Josh Arend (126), Keegan McArtor (145), Sam Ingledue (152), Jack Larchick (170) and Breken Heiman (220) won their respective matches to lead the Dragons to victory.
Norfolk 39, Papillion-La Vista 22 — Jacob Campbell (106), Coleton Haggin (145), Jayson Borttorff (152), Alex Morris (170) won their respective matches for the Monarchs.
All weekend results finalized after publication due to holiday deadlines. They will be in the Jan. 1st edition.
All results are from Track Wrestling.