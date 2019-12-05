The Platteview Trojans girls basketball team tipped off their season Thursday night against the Fort Calhoun Pioneers and suffice to say, it went well.
The Trojans defeated the Pioneers 64-15 to move to 1-0 on the season.
The Trojans opened up with a 27-1 lead after the first quarter after playing suffocating defense, in particular by guards Anna Koehler and Ally Kuhl.
"This team is very fast," head coach Gary Wood said about the Trojans defense. "So when you have a fast team, you teach good defensive fundamentals and you just get after it.
"Defense is our backbone at Platteview. It is who we are and the kids have embraced it. they are more excited if they get rebounds and steals than if they get points. That is just the culture here."
As the scoreboard showed after the first quarter and throughout the entire game, defense is a priority for the Trojans.
They made every single possession for Fort Calhoun difficult and did not let them make any easy passes or get any easy shots up.
This Trojan team is also very experienced as they start five seniors and only have juniors and seniors on the roster. According to coach Wood, this is a huge advantage for them over other teams.
It's incredibly useful and it's not just those five, I have seven kids that can start at anytime," coach Wood said. "It is a good problem to have. They are all seniors and a few juniors sprinkled in there that are pretty good too so it is fun to have the ability to match up with your opponent.
"Sometimes I can put a speed team in there and have them match up with us or if we have to go big, we can go big."
Senior Jessica Wellman led the way for the Trojans with 17 points. Halle Johnson and Ally Kuhl each finished with 10 points, respectively.
The Trojans went to the half with a 43-12 lead over the Pioneers.
Platteview's offense went a little stagnant in the second half, recording only 21 total points, but the defense was as good as every, only allowing Fort Calhoun to score three second half points.
Platteview (1-0) is next in action on Saturday against Louisville at 2:30.