Platteview and Bryan took part in the Arlington Invite at Camp Fontanelle Thursday.
Platteview placed first in the girls race with 20 points and Bryan finished in fifth place with 90 points. Platteview’s Madison Nash placed first overall with a time of 20:47.83, while Claire Kallhoff placed fifth and Emma Middleton ended in sixth place with times of 23:16.12 and 23:24.83, respectively.
Bryan’s Isabel Stewart finished in seventh with a time of 23:30.26 and Platteview’s Ally Kuhl added a eighth-place finish with a time of 23:32.03.
In the boys race, Platteview placed fifth and Bryan finished seventh with point totals of 79 and 84 points, respectively.
Platteview’s Evan Vertuli finished eighth with a time of 18:53.64, while Bryan’s Francisco Barajas placed 12th and Uriel Flores tabbed a 13th place finish with times of 19:21.40 and 19:22.14, respectively.
• The Gretna cross country team finished with 10 runners in the top 15 between the boys and girls races in the Lincoln Pius X Invitational at Pioneers Park Thursday.
In the girls race, Gretna’s Kayla Adams finished third with a time of 21:08 with Regan Ehlert finishing a tenth of a second behind Adams for a fourth-place finish. Lilly Brophy placed 11th with a time of 22:01.40 while Skylar Ueding finished 15th with a time of 23:16.40 to round out the top 15.
Lincoln Pius X’s Lizzy Kramer finished first overall with a time of 20:03.
Gretna’s Kellen McLaughlin placed second and Colby Erdcamp finished third with times of 16:58.30 and 17:04.30, respectively, in the boys race. Cade Suing placed eighth with a time of 17:49.80, while Aidan Furley finished 10th (18:03.50), Kale Edmonds placed 11th (18:04.20) and Abdul Malik Rahmanzai ended in 12th place (18:11.50) to round out the top 15.
Zach VanBrocklin of Norris placed first with a time of 16:33.
• Papillion-La Vista ran in the Fremont Invite at Valley View Golf Course Thursday.
The Monarch girls placed fifth with 109 team points while Fremont placed first with 51 points.
Papio’s Ava White finished 10th with a time of 21:11.87 and Grace Colbert placed 15th with a time of 21:37.23.
The Monarch boys placed seventh with 163 points while Fremont finished first with 91 points. Sam Thompson placed 14th with a time of 18:46.14 to pace the Monarchs.
• Bellevue West competed in the Milford Invite at Doane College Thursday.
The T-bird boys placed third, as a team, with 48 points. Malcolm finished first with 13 points. Bellevue West’s Garrett Parker finished second overall with a time of 17:21.20 and Charlie Sims placed seventh with a time of 18:25.20 to round out the top 15.
The Bellevue West girls finished in third as team with 31 points while Milford took first with 22 points.
West’s Alyssa Fjelstad placed second with a time of 21:49.77 while Natalie McNamara finished in sixth and Grace Schaefer placed 10th with times of 22:56.17 and 23:49.83, respectively.
• Gross and Bryan competed in the Central Invite at Walnut Grove Park Saturday. The Bears placed sixth with 163 points and the Cougars finished in seventh place with 208 points in the boys race.
Bryan’s Isabelle Stewart placed first in the girls JV race. Gross Catholic’s Rachel Culhane placed 29th with a time of 23 minutes and 13 seconds while Jaycee Billings placed 40th on varsity.
Bryan’s Francisco Barajas and Uriel Flores finished 23rd and 24th, respectively. Owen Nolte placed 37th and Daniel Winkelman finished 40th while John Cervantes and J.D. Vargas placed 44th and 45th, respectively, for the Cougars.
• Papillion-La Vista South ran in the 33rd Annual Millard South Invite Friday at Walnut Grove Park. The Titans placed second in the girls race with 50 points while the boys placed fourth with 95 points.
Papio South’s Dillon McNeill placed 11th with a time of 16:43.10 and Dane Oliver finished 12th with a time of 16:50.10. Dillion Johnson 21st place, Luke Sheehan 24th place and Peyton Anthony finished in 27th place for the Titan boys.
In the girls race, Kaylie Crews placed second with a time of 18:45 while Olivia Rosenthal placed third with a time of 18:56.50 and Anna Jennings finished in sixth place with a time of 19:19.80. Devion Deleon added a 15th place finish.