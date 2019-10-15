Platteview competed in the NCC Invite at Wahoo Hilltop Country Club Oct. 9.
The Platteview girl’s placed second overall with 27 points. DC West finished first with 24 points.
Madison Nash placed third overall with a time of 20:43 while Claire Kallhoff finished fifth overall with a time of 21:10 and Emma Middleton notched eighth place with a time of 21:41.
The Trojan boy’s placed fifth with 71 points. Douglas County West finished first with 26 points.
Platteview’s Evan Vertuli finished ninth overall with a time of 18:14 to lead the Trojans.
• Ralston and Gross Catholic took part in the RCC Meet at Mount Michael High School Oct. 9.
The Rams girl’s finished in fourth place with 55 points. Duchesne placed first with 36 points.
Ralston’s Raquel Skertson finished second overall with a time of 10:02 and Jayden Harrington placed fourth with a time of 20:20. Rachel Culhane and Jaycee Billings of Gross finished 22nd and 31st with times of 22:27 and 23:36, respectively.
Sam Willits and Cam Busenbark placed 20th and 31st, respectively, for the Rams.
The Rams boy’s finished in fourth place with 57 points and the Cougars placed seventh with 143 points. Skutt finished first with 12 points.
Ralston’s Noble Valerio-Boster finished in third overall with a time of 16:43 while Merlin Padilla, Zach Jepsen and Alec Kelsey placed 17th-19th, respectively. Owne Nolte and Daniel Winkelman of Gross placed 33rd and 35th with times of 19:44 and 20:56.