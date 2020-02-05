Ralston 56, Omaha Bryan 47- Ralston got a battle from the Bryan, but 17-point first and fourth quarters helped the Rams to a 56-47 girls basketball win.
Senior Natalya Wells and sophomore Alex Johnson each scored 17 points for the Rams.
In other regular season results:
Columbus 57, Ralston 22- After holding a slim lead at the end of the first quarter, the Discoverers went on a 21 point scoring spree in the second quarter while holding the Rams to just four points en route to an authoritative win.
Senior Natalya Wells led the Rams with seven points.
Omaha Burke 63, Bellevue East 37- The Chieftain scoring was never able to get rolling as Burke had already doubled-up Bellevue East at halftime, 30-15.
Sophomore Riley Jensen led the Chieftains with 12 points.
Omaha Central 58, Bellevue West 53- Bellevue West was on the wrong end of 19-8 third quarter that helped the Central Eagles hold off the Thunderbirds.
Sophomore Taryn Wharton scored the game high 21 points for the Thunderbirds and sophomore Emma Chrisman followed up with 11 points of her own for the T-Birds.
Elkhorn South 43, Bellevue East 33- A low scoring first and third quarter, where the Chieftains scored just a combined nine points doomed them to defeat. Taking advantage of their low scoring, Elkhorn South outscored them in those quarters by 16 points to earn the victory.
Sophomores Riley Jensen and Baylee Egan lead the Chieftains with 11 points each. Egan also had 10 rebounds to give her a double-double for the night.
Omaha Northwest 70, Bellevue West 48- The Thunderbirds hung tough in the first half and saw an offensive explosion in the second quarter where they put up 22 points.
However, the T-Birds never found a defensive answer for Omaha Northwest’s offense, as the Huskies pulled away quickly after a 19-6 third quarter in favor of Northwest.
Sophomore Taryn Wharton led the Thunderbirds with 22 points.
Roncalli Catholic 51, Gross Catholic 35- The Cougars started slow by just scoring four points in the first quarter. Though the Cougars rallied back to make it a 37-32 ball game going into the fourth, Roncalli Catholic outscored Gross 14-3 in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
Junior Rachel Culhane led the Cougars with 12 points.
Beatrice 68, Ralston 29- The Rams offense never scored more than nine points in a quarter and Beatrice’s offense was firing on all cylinders as they leaped out a quick 35-11 lead at halftime and continued to build from there onward.
Bellevue West 66 Omaha Bryan 19- The Thunderbirds scored 13 points or more in each quarter to take down the Bryan Bears in convincing fashion.
Sophomore Dani Peterson and freshman Faith Elmore lead the T-Birds with 13 points.
Gross Catholic 54, Plattsmouth 25- The Cougars wasted no time getting to business as they scored 33 first half points while allowing just 10 first half points to the Blue Devils for a non-conference win.
Senior Mackenna Sidzyik led the Cougars with 13 points, sophomore Jenna Skradski had 12 and junior Theo Mba finished with 11 points to lead the Cougs to victory.
Omaha Northwest 72, Papillion- La Vista South 63- A big third quarter worked against the Titans as the Huskies outscored the visiting Titans 23-8 in the third quarter.
Though Papillion- La Vista South made a strong effort to rally in the fourth quarter as they scored an impressive 28 points, but the gap that was created in the third quarter was too big to overcome.
Omaha Westside 59, Bellevue East 33- Westside built a 20 point lead by halftime and the Chieftains never got much momentum in hopes for a comeback.
Sophomore Riley Jensen led Bellevue East with 11 points and Baylee Egan followed closely with 10 points of her own.
The Platteview girls lost in the semifinal round of the Nebraska Capital Conference and finished 2-1 in the tournament
NCC tournament results:
Platteview 51, Ashland-Greenwood 35 — The Trojans took down the Bluejays in the first round of the NCC tournament.
The Trojans led 22-19 at the half and used the second half to extend their lead.
Wahoo 43, Platteview 33- A three-point fourth quarter doomed the Trojans on the road. Wahoo would score 12 points in the fourth to run away with the win.
Platteview 46, Arlington 27- The Trojans were clicking in the first half as the offense produced 27 first half points, and the defense all played well as they never allowed Arlington more than eight points in a single quarter.