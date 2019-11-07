The Platteview Trojans fell to the Norris Titans 3-in the first round of the Class B state tournament to end their season.
Norris took the first set from the Trojans 25-14, but the Trojans fought back, winning the second set 25-15.
The third and fourth set were both extremely tight, with both teams trading leads and crucial points. Platteview held a 17-15 lead in the third set, but ultimately dropped the set 27-25.
In the fourth set, Platteview went out strong, holding a 12-4 lead. However, Norris went on a run to make it 13-12 Platteview. The two teams would then trade points all the way to the end, where Norris came out on top 25-23, ending the Trojans season.
The Trojans were led by senior Anna Koehler, but were able to get crucial points from all around. Piper Hart, Aubrey Staudt, Jaedyn Parks, Halle Johnson and Kyra Gray all were able to provide valuable offense for Platteview.
Koehler finished with 18 kills and three aces, while Hart and Parks finished with eight and six kills, respectively. Johnson and Staudt each recorded four kills.
Full story coming in the Nov. 13 edition of In the Game