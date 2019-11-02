In front of a roaring crowd and student section, the Platteview Trojans swept the York Dukes 25-13, 25-11 and 25-17 to clinch their spot in the Class B state tournament, starting next Thursday in Lincoln.
The Trojans got off to a great start, dominating the first set and winning it 25-13. Platteview head coach Shae Speth noted this as a focal point for the team coming into this match up.
"We have been preaching play to win at every single point and play with confidence" Speth said. "That’s been our thing all season and we talked about momentum. Volleyball is such a momentum sport and we just needed to get out on top early and push our lead."
They were led in this one by Anna Koehler and Piper Hart. Koehler came into this match with a team high 366 kills and Hart came into the match second on the team with 176 kills.
The student section and crowd were loud and involved all match and this made a huge difference, according to coach Speth.
"They do get some energy from the crowd and our student section was really great tonight so its’s just getting back to focusing on our play right here and every single play."
The Trojans will get Norris in the first round, who they are 0-2 against on the year. That is just a number though to coach Speth and she realizes that her team has grown and improved since then.
"We know that they run a fast offense" Speth said. "I think we got some momentum and Platteview has never won a match at the state tournament and I think this is a good year to do that."
Coach Speth came here two years ago and she said she wanted to make an impact immediately. Safe to say, mission accomplished.
"We’ve spent two years trying to change the culture of the team to just go after it and be aggressive. The culture of just playing to win."
She added that "I know Scott Frost gets a lot of credit for his no fear of failure and that’s what we preach. Just go after it and don’t play it safe. You can play smart and not safe."
As her team celebrated with family and friends, Speth could not hold back some tears of joy. She hugged every one of her players and took pictures with them, as families do.
"We have such great senior leaders this year and others players who have stepped up and other players who have accepted their role on the team. It’s such a good group of girls and to be able to head back to state with a new team for me is big."