Platteview was able to come back from a nine-point deficit at the half to defeat Boys Town 48-42 in the title game of the Cougar Classic at Gross Catholic. The Trojans held Boys Town to just 14 second-half points.
Trey Brotzki and Connor Millikan finished with 42 of the Trojans’ 48 points. Brotzki finished with 24 points and Millikan 18.
In its first-round game, Platteview cruised to a 65-41 win over the host school. The Trojans used an 18-8 advantage after the first quarter to propel them to victory. Tyler Riley led the way for the Trojans with 12 points and four rebounds. Paxton Swanson added 10 points. Freshman Connor Millikan recorded six points and seven rebounds.
In other games:
Omaha Central 58, Bellevue East 36 – Central held an 18-11 lead over East after the first quarter and never looked back. Joey Skoff paced the Chieftains with 13 points. Senior Gage Dengel finished with nine points and seven rebounds and Ater Louis flirted with a double-double, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds.
Lincoln Southeast 65, East 60 – The Chieftains shot the ball better as Skoff led the way with 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field. Skoff added four assists and three steals. Freshman TK Barnett finished with 16 points, while Dengel finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. East led 31-27 at the half, but was outscored by nine in the closing two quarters. East stands at 1-5.
Omaha South 71, Bellevue West 49 – The Thunderbirds could not overcome a seven-point first half. South shot 61 percent from the field and West shot just 36 percent. Louis Fidler was the sole Thunderbird in double figures, tallying 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting. Nate Glantz and Nate Sullivan Jr. added eight and seven points, respectively. John Shanklin recorded six points and eight rebounds.
Bellevue West 58, Kearney 56 – The Thunderbirds got back on track to improve to 5-1. The Thunderbirds held a 10-point lead at the half and were able to maintain the lead and hold back a late Kearney push. Fidler led the way with 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Fidler finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Shanklin finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Trey Hepburn recorded five rebounds and five assists. Glantz and David Nour finished with eight and seven points, respectively.
Millard South 60, Bryan 43 – The Bears upped their scoring total each quarter, but could not overcome a 14-7 deficit after the first quarter and 31-16 deficit after halftime.
Bryan 64, Elkhorn South 63 – The Bears were able to pull out a close victory over Elkhorn South to move to 2-4 thus far on the season.
Millard West 57, Gretna 53 – Gretna’s fourth quarter comeback — scoring 27 points in the period — wasn’t quite enough to overcome a 42-26 deficit after three quarters. The Dragons fell to 3-4 with the loss.
Ralston 67, Concordia 63 – The Rams used a 22-point third quarter to earn the win. The Rams showed balance on offense as five players scored in double figures. Junior Chaz Cullum led the way for Ralston, recording 18 points on 5-for-10 shooting. Cullum added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Luke Ranck (11), Drew Anderson (11), Roy Buettenback (11) and Joey McEvoy (10) all recorded double digit points for the Rams offense. Ranck and Buettenback finished with nine and six rebounds, respectively.
Papillion-La Vista 57, Elkhorn South 33 – Luke Lindenmeyer recorded 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Monarch center Preston Kellogg finished with 12 points and nine rebounds on 6-for-7 shooting. Owen McLaughlin filled up the stat sheet, finishing with four points, five rebounds, seven assists and a steal. Joey Hylok recorded eight points and four assists.
Papillion-La Vista 83, Lincoln High 57 – The Monarchs scored 19 or more points in each quarter to win going away. The Monarchs got out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Papio was 29-for-52 (56%) in the game. The Monarchs had five players finish in double figures. Lindenmeyer and Matt Adamek each recorded 13 points. Chase Jett (12), Kyle Ingwerson (11) and Aidan Graham (10) all added double-digit points. Adamek led the way with six rebounds and McLaughlin added nine points and eight assists.
Papillion-La Vista South 70, Millard West 67 – The Titans were able to pull off a big victory over Millard West to break a three-game losing streak. Jared Mattley led the way for the Titans, putting up 19 points. Mattley was 10-for-13 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds and six assists. Danair Dempsey added 13 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Graham Cassoutt and Daniel Brocaille added 12 points each, respectively.
Papillion-La Vista South 58, Norfolk 46 – The Titans led 29-21 at halftime and rode that momentum to victory. Dempsey led the way with 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Dempsey added eight rebounds and three assists. Cassoutt and Jared added 14 and nine points, respectively.
Due to holiday publication deadlines, all weekend results completed too late for publication.