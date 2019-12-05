It is not often you see a freshman take over a high school basketball game, but that is exactly what Connor Millikan did.
The talented freshman for Platteview scored a game high 27 points to pace the Trojans to a 48-36 victory over Fort Calhoun.
Millikan also finished with six rebounds and three assists.
"Connor is a real confident kid," head coach Tim Brotzki said about Millikan. "He is a good basketball player that is going to be a great basketball player. I don't remember a freshman coming in here and scoring 27 points in a long time. A lot of that was just off smart basketball plays and at the end knocking down free throws.
"That's the mark of a good player. You want the ball in his hands in the fourth quarter to knock down free throws."
The Trojans struggled throughout the night to shoot the ball from deep, but used their defense to stay in the game and then pull away with it late in the fourth quarter.
"I told the kids during the past week of practice if (missed shots) happen, we have to win with defense early in the year," coach Brotzki said. "Tonight we changed our defense up a little from man to zone and I thought we played pretty well defensively."
The Trojans were down 13-9 to start the game and got their first field goal on a buzzer beater to end the first quarter from Tyler Riley.
The tide turned a bit in the second quarter as the Trojans allowed just four points and took a 22-17 lead into the locker room.
Platteview settled down in the second half and won the fourth quarter 14-5 over the Pioneers to seal the deal.
Star senior guard Trey Brotzki struggled a bit to get going on offense, but made a huge impact defensively, guarding the Pioneers best offensive player and grabbing six rebounds.
Brotzki and Tyler Riley finished with seven points each, respectively.
Platteview (1-0) is back in action against Louisville on Saturday at 4.